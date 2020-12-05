Ram V And Xermanico On Justice League Dark From DC In March 2021

It's Justice League Dark time! While I slept last night, there were CCXP announcements from DC Comics regarding their March titles. The DC Omniverse. DC 2021. Whatever you wish to call it. Well, Justice League Dark will still be published in March possibly with a new #1 and still written by Ram V, who has currently writer on the series and on the Future State stories. The new series will be drawn by Xermanico. Ram V tweets "So yes! Also confirmed at the CCXP panel. Justice League Dark continues with the amazing @Xermanico joining on art duties! The title will continue to be a wild ride :)" Rak V provided the following art peek…

It does seem to be the pattern that creators – especially writers – who worked on the Future State versions of comics are getting to relaunch them in the present day in March. Which also ties into the idea that 5G was originally meant to be an ongoing thing rather than the two-month editorial fill-in it became, as the creators are largely (so far) staying on the books, as with Swamp Thing #1, The Suicide Squad #1, Teen Titans Academy #1 and Green Lantern #1.

The DC Comics solicitations for the Justice League Dark story in the Future State: Justice League by Ram V and Marcio Takara reads "in a new tale of the Justice League Dark, a witch hunt across the DC Universe begins as magic users are harvested and executed—and the team is on the run! Zatanna and Detective Chimp (now possessed by Etrigan) must round up new and old teammates, including John Constantine, Ragman, and Madame Xanadu. Their mission? To battle the power-mad Crow King, Merlin, before his plans for magical domination destroy the fabric of reality. But where is Dr. Fate? And what led the team to disband in the first place? Discover the truth here!" "followed by "all the world's terrible truths are revealed as the Justice League Dark make their last stand. Hunted, beaten, and harvested for their magic, Zatanna, John Constantine, Detective Chimp, Ragman, Madame Xanadu, and Etrigan all unleash a desperate plan that could destroy them—but is it worth the cost to finish Mad Merlin and his mysterious Knights? Only Doctor Fate knows, and the truth may spell hope or doom!"