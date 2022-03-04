Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #2 Preview

Gold Lantern is feeling a little lonely in this preview of Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #2, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. What better time than in the middle of a crisis to relive ones' origin story? The Great One's keen eye for storytelling opportunities strikes again! Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2

DC Comics

1221DC102

1221DC103 – Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #2 Travis Moore Cover – $4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

"The Gold Lantern Saga" part two! Who is the Gold Lantern? And what does his power source have to do with the Great Darkness? Is the Gold Lantern everything it promises to be? The Justice League and Legion of Super-Heroes team up and travel to each other's time periods to unravel the mysteries that have led them to the precipice of this Great Darkness.

In Shops: 3/8/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.