Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5 Preview: The Ring

Batman really wants to get his hands on the Gold Lantern ring in this preview of Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5. Desire for rings can make people do some very strange things. We're pretty sure there was a whole series of books about it. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #5

DC Comics

0522DC125

0522DC126 – Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5 Travis Moore Cover – $4.99

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/CA) Scott Godlewski

With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!…and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

