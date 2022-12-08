Justice Society Of America #2 Delayed Until 2023

Justice Society of America #1 was published last week by DC Comics, the 29th of November. But you won't be getting a second issue in 2022. Instead, the second issue has been delayed three weeks from the 27th of December 2022 to the 17th of January. the third issue is still scheduled a week later for the 24th of January, so you might expect that to have a similar bump into February,a dn #4 into March…

While the Lazarus Planet tie-in Monkey Prince #10 has been delayed a little from the 3rd of January to the 17th, along with Batgirl #14 which is just a week late. Batman: One Bad Day Catwoman #1 is also slightly delayed from the 10th of January to the 24th.

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #2 CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janín

THE NEW GOLDEN AGE CONTINUES! Huntress has arrived in the present day, but the Justice Society of America are not what she remembers. Can she get to the bottom of what's happened to the world's first superhero team? Will the helmet of Fate hold the answers Huntress seeks?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/17/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #3 (OF 12) CVR B YANICK PAQUETTE CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Mikel Janin (CA) Yanick Paquette

Huntress's journey to save the Justice Society of America lands her smack dab in the middle of the 1940s at the birth of the team! Can Huntress and the present-day JSA work together long enough to figure out how to stop the strike on the '40s team?!

Retail: $4.99 1/24/2023

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #4 (OF 12) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Geoff Johns (A/CA) Mikel Janín

Helena's journey through time continues! Each new time period gives her one more piece of the puzzle, but is Degaton too far ahead in his quest to eradicate the JSA to be stopped? Is this truly the end of the Justice Society?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/28/2023