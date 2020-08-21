Kaiju Score, Miskatonic, Red Atlantis in AfterShock November Solicits

AfterShock Comics launches three new titles in their November 2020 solicitations, including Kaiju Score by James Patrick and Rem Broo, Miskatonic by Mark Sable and Giorgio Pontrelli, and Red Atlantis by Stephanie Phillips and Robert Carey.

KAIJU SCORE #1 CVR A BROO

(W) James Patrick (A/CA) Rem Broo

It's the most dangerous heist ever attempted. Four desperate criminals are going all in on a once-in-a-lifetime chance to steal millions in art and turn their miserable lives around. The catch? They have to pull it off under the nose of a one thousand-ton Kaiju. And a giant monster might just be the least of their problems.

Brought to you by James Patrick (Grimm Fairy Tales, Death Comes to Dillinger, The Monsters of Jimmy Crumb) and Rem Broo (The End Times of Bram and Ben, Terminal Protocol), THE KAIJU SCORE is what happens when a Quentin Tarantino film takes place smack in the middle of a Godzilla movie.

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99

KAIJU SCORE #1 15 COPY NELSONINCV

(W) James Patrick (A) Rem Broo (CA) Mark A. Nelson

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99

MISKATONIC #1 CVR A HAUN & FILARDI

(W) Mark Sable (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Jeremy Haun, Nick Filardi

Miskatonic Valley holds many mysteries – cultists worshipping old gods, a doctor deadset on resurrecting the recently deceased, a house overrun by rats in the walls – but none more recent than a series of bombings targeting the Valley's elite.

These horrors reach a breaking point when the brilliant, hard-nosed investigator Miranda Keller is sent to stop the bombings. To J. Edgar Hoover, there can be no other explanation than those responsible for similar actions during the Red Scare of the 1920s…but when Miranda digs too deep, she uncovers an unimaginable occult conspiracy, one that may cost Miranda her job – and her sanity.

From writer Mark Sable (GODKILLERS, Graveyard of Empires) and artist Giorgio Pontrelli (Dylan Dog), MISKATONIC is a mix of historical crime fiction and Lovecraftian-horror that dives deep into the American nightmare.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $4.99

MISKATONIC #1 15 COPY CROOK INCV

(W) Mark Sable (A) Giorgio Pontrelli (CA) Tyler Crook

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $4.99

RED ATLANTIS #1 CVR A HACK (RES)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Robert Carey (CA) Robert Hack

A series of unexplained, violent crimes on Election Day around the U.S. leads the FBI to zero in on a covert group of Russian terrorists.

When a Texas journalism student named Miriam accidentally finds herself mixed up in the investigation, her life will never be the same. With political espionage, treason, and even mind control, can she clear her name and stop the U.S. from entering into a new Cold War?

From writer Stephanie Phillips (Butcher of Paris, ARTEMIS AND THE ASSASSIN,

DESCENDENT) and artist Robert Carey (Aliens: Resistance, James Bond) comes a fast-paced political thriller that explores the dark history of U.S./Russian relations.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $4.99

RED ATLANTIS #1 15 COPY BRADSTREET INCV (RES)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Robert Carey (CA) Tim Bradstreet

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $4.99

WE LIVE #2 CVR A MIRANDA

(W) Roy Miranda, Inaki Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

The encounter with the Bengal Ripper puts the group's survival to the test. Their lives now rest on Simon's shoulders, but in the Broken Lands every wrong step comes with a consequence.

Tala and Hototo, now joined by their new friends, Humbo and Alice, find themselves dragged onto a new and unsafe path. Reaching the train to Mother Megalopolis Nine is becoming an uncertain milestone.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $4.99

WE LIVE #2 10 COPY DAVE WILLIAMS INCV

(W) Roy Miranda, Inaki Miranda (A) Inaki Miranda (CA) Dustin Nguyen

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $4.99

SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS #2 CVR A FERGUSON (RES)

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Lee Ferguson

The world's largest Colossal has been murdered and Winston Wallis-the last human in a world of monsters-has been called in to solve it. Win will need to lean on his ability to be impossibly lucky in order to solve this case…and survive it.

From Brandon Thomas (Excellence) and Lee Ferguson (Sam and His Talking Gun), the critically-acclaimed creators of The Many Adventures of Miranda Mercury, comes a bold new series filled with murder, mystery, monsters and magic!

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99

SYMPATHY FOR NO DEVILS #2 10 COPY GAYDOS INCV (RES)

(W) Brandon Thomas (A) Lee Ferguson (CA) Michael Gaydos

In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $4.99

DISASTER INC #5

(W) Joe Harris (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Andy Clarke

Chased by ghostly samurai warriors risen to defend the land against their trespasses, and abandoned by the man who brought them there, the final survivors of this tour take the only route left…and head straight toward the heart of the Fukushima Daiichi meltdown.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $3.99

DEAD DAY #5

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Evgeny Bornyakov (CA) Andy Clarke

With nowhere else to run, Jeremy and the Haskin family find themselves under siege, caught in between the Lifers and the Revivalists…and not everyone will escape Dead Day alive. Witness the emotional conclusion to the supernatural holiday in a world where death isn't the end and secrets never stay buried.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $3.99

MILES TO GO #3

(W) B. Clay Moore (A/CA) Stephen Molnar

Barely escaping an ambush at home, Amara and Alea regain their bearings in a small town that holds deeply personal revelations for their partner on the run, aging hitman Moses Graves. It should come as no surprise that the defining experience of Moses's earlier life came complete with betrayal, lies and murder, the repercussions of which haunt everyone involved to this day.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $4.99

LONELY RECEIVER #3

(W) Zac Thompson (A/CA) Jen Hickman

Finally putting the shards of her life back together, Catrin finds a new reason to live. A new set of eyes occupy her attention, and obsession grows, love blooms. It's not a rebound if you found the one you were truly made to love.

A month // of long days/

// Finding the one you lost

In her / you chase away

/ tell truth // pay a cost.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $4.99

UNDONE BY BLOOD TP

(W) Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson (A/CA) Sami Kivela

In the early 1970s, Ethel Grady Lane returns to her hometown of Sweetheart, Arizona with one thing on her mind: killing the man who murdered her family. But first, she'll have to find him.

As Ethel navigates the eccentric town and its inhabitants, she learns that the quaint veneer hides a brewing darkness. She has no choice but to descend into a ring of depravity and violence, with her only ally an Old West novel that follows famed gunslinger Solomon Eaton. As both stories unfold simultaneously, a love of fiction informs choices in reality, for better or worse.

From the minds of Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson (The Dregs, X-Men, HER INFERNAL DESCENT) and artist Sami KivelÃ¤ (Abbott, Machine Gun Wizards) comes a neo-western that depicts the hard truth of seeking vengeance in the real world. Features issues #1-5.

In Shops: Nov 04, 2020

SRP: $16.99

DARK ARK AFTER THE FLOOD TP VOL 01

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Jesus Hervas (A/CA) Juan Doe

Two arks were built to survive the Flood. One was filled with the creatures of the natural world. The other was populated by…everything else.

Now that the denizens of the DARK ARK have beaten Noah's Ark to land, a new societal order must be created – one based on the rule of monsters. Khalee, a new sorceress, ventures to maintain order amidst the chaos, but her otherworldly masters have a different task in mind. She must devise a way to bring Noah's Ark to the monsters…because the beasts must feed.

From writer Cullen Bunn (UNHOLY GRAIL, BROTHERS DRACUL, WITCH HAMMER, Deadpool, Venom) and artists Juan Doe (ANIMOSITY: THE RISE, AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER) and Jesus Hervas comes an even more sinister tale of biblical proportions! Contains the entire series, issues #1-5.

In Shops: Nov 11, 2020

SRP: $16.99

A WALK THROUGH HELL COMPLETE HC

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Andy Clarke

Garth Ennis' Complete Masterpiece of Terror in One Unrelenting Hardcover!

So these two FBI agents walk into a warehouse…

Special Agents Shaw and McGregor handle the routine cases nowadays, which is just the way Shaw likes it. She's pushing 40, a borderline burnout, the ghastly memories of her last investigation still clinging like shadows. McGregor is younger, more dedicated, hanging onto some measure of idealism whatever the world might throw at him.

When two fellow agents go missing inside a Long Beach warehouse, Shaw and McGregor are sent to investigate. But what they find waiting is far from routine, as the local police have already discovered to their cost. Before the night is out, our heroes will encounter terror beyond their most appalling nightmares – in a place where the night may never end at all.

A new kind of horror story for modern America, written by Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, Crossed) and drawn by Goran Sud uka (Y: The Last Man, Hellblazer)

"The dread builds with every page…" – Patrick Hayes, SciFiPulse

In Shops: Jul 01, 2020

SRP: $39.99

ANIMOSITY TP VOL 06

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Elton Thomasi (CA) Rafael De Latorre

One day, the animals woke up. They started thinking. They started talking. They started taking revenge.

Sandor, Jessie and their companions stray into the oil fields where the bloody kings of Texas reign.

From creator/writer Marguerite Bennett (INSEXTS, DC Comics Bombshells, Batwoman) with artwork by Elton Thomasi. Volume 6 contains issues #25-28.

In Shops: Nov 18, 2020

SRP: $16.99