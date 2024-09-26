Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Kamen America, ninja high school

Kamen America in Antarctic Press' December 2024 Solicits

Kamen America by Mark Pellegrini and Timothy Lim returns to Antarctic Press' December 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Kamen America by Mark Pellegrini and Timothy Lim returns to Antarctic Press' December 2024 solicits and solicitations, along with Bill Williams, Carlos Tron, and Matthew Weldon on Tomorrow Girls X Punchline and Ninja High School gets two issues away from #200.

KAMEN AMERICA FATEFUL LIGHTNING CVR A WANDZARDEEN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241299

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timothy Lim (CA) Wandzardeen

AMERICAN HENSHIN HEROINE!

DIVERSE MASKED WARRIORS FIGHTING FOR A "KAMEN" CAUSE!

A fractured Kamen Corps must reconvene in Nevada to stop a destructive plan from the Zenerengers and a mob of Dark Suit hooligans! That's easier said than done, however, as they'll have to coordinate their efforts while facing an onslaught from a team of Otomotons who have their own set of tricks! It's an all-out battle royale as the two henshin-hero groups fight for this piece of ground! Who will emerge victorious, and what repercussions will this have on our heroine and her world?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

KAMEN AMERICA FATEFUL LIGHTNING CVR B 8HUSA

CRITTER #6 CVR A FICO OSSIO

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241301

OCT241302 – CRITTER #6 CVR B SOUSA VAR

(W) Tom Hutchinson (A / CA) Fico Ossio

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE!

SECOND NAME, SECOND COSTUME, SECOND LIFE FOR SECOND-BEST SUPERHERO!

FIRST-TRY FAILURE IS NOT THE END!

Critter has officially joined Purrrfection and deviated from the historic timeline she was a part of. Will the Butterfly Effect change the future, or is there a way back?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

TOMORROW GIRL X PUNCHLINE NO TOMORROWS

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241304

(W) Bill Williams (A) Carlos Tron (A / CA) Matthew Weldon

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

TEEN HEROINE TEAM-UP!

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

When a state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence develops a sinister plan to control the mainstream media using the world's greatest technology, only two heroes can stop him: Tomorrow Girl and Versema!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #198

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241305

(W) Alfred Perez (A) Holly Daughtrey

THE GODFATHER OF AMERICAN MANGA'S SEMINAL SERIES!

MYSTIC PRINCE COMES TO CLAIM HIS…BRIDE?

You are invited to the wedding of the century! NHS presents Prince Maynard Caspian and his bride…Roger Wilco!? It's up to Saki and the girls to save Roger from this crazy mis-adventure under the lake!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

FURRLOUGH #197

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241306

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Holly Daughtrey

POWER STRUGGLE IN HELL!

LIFE AFTER WAR FOR BIOENGINEERED BEAST-MEN!

COMICS' LONGEST-RUNNING ANTHROPOMORPHIC TITLE!

"Blinth" (Jason Dube, Ryan Taylor, Noel Serrato. Eli Beaird): New threats, new reveals, and all the thrilling action you can handle! The fans will not be disappointed. "Oddysee" (Danny Ferbert): The life of a half-breed isn't easy at any time in history. Skunk boy Pal must go on an odyssey, making new friends while battling monsters all over Ancient Greece! "Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard): It's moving day for the Extinctioners, and while they get settled into their new home, relationship drama is on the horizon. From Planet Comics, the series settles into its new home, Furrlough!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

MONKEY PEAK GN VOL 03

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241307

(W) Koji Shinasaka (A) Akihiro Kumeta

THE HIT SURVIVAL HORROR MANGA!

MAN VS. NATURE AND UNNATURAL TERROR!

The Fujitani Pharmaceuticals team-building mountain trip has become a team-killing disaster. The ape-monster has left 23 of them-over half their number-dead, with more soon to follow. With supplies and spirits running low, they begin to suspect a traitor among them, but the cruel interrogation of their prime suspect threatens to drive them farther apart! Antarctic Press and Phase 6 team up to bring you this hit horror manga series!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

TEETHER PARENTAL GUIDANCE #3 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241308

(W) David Hutchinson (A) David Hutchinson

ANCIENT EVIL IN A YOUNG, INNOCENT GUISE!

IT HUNGERS FOR FLESH AND SOULS!

"Free to a Good Home"

A practical lesson in the care and feeding of monsters after a girl finds a box with a cute kitten inside. David Hutchison serves up another big bite of his hit eldritch horror series!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

PLANET COMICS #32

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241309

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) David Broughton

SPACE SHAMANS FIGHT FOR THEIR FREEDOM!

FUGITIVE ALIEN QUEEN VS. VENGEFUL EX'S FORCES!

"Shaman Kane: The Demon Drones of Demonicus" (David Broughton): Kane and his fellow rebels have been captured by the being responsible for taking control of Cubular Khan. Now they must survive an alien terror sent to kill them in a gladiatorial arena! "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" (Luca Frigerio, Daniele Cosentino): Solveig, the repudiated wife of the Galactic Emperor Kolpaneta, continues her fight against the invading Imperial forces. But just when victory seems certain, an old acquaintance of hers shows up. Will he be an ally or a formidable new adversary?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

COCAINE POOH T/S

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241310

(A) David Hutchinson

Oh, bother! Bust out the finest fashion for adventures in the Hundred Acre Hood! It's the Bear of Very Little Sleep, the one who likes a little "sugar" with his honey, while he and the gloomy grey donkey ride the White Horse!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

BLANK 24 PAGE SKETCHBOOK 2 PACK

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT241303

A CHANCE TO MAKE WHATEVER STORY YOU WANT!

DOUBLE THE CHANCE FOR CREATIVITY!

Eager to show off your storytelling skills to your friends, family, or industry idols? Want the perfect vehicle for submitting a project to your potential publisher, or just polishing your skills? Then double down on your goals with this blank sketchbook 2-pack! Get two 24-page blank issues, already sized, cut and assembled, so your finished work will be ready to print! Or commission your fave artist(s) to fill them in for a one-of-a-kind keepsake!

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

