Kamen Rider: Zero-One Launches in Titan Comics November 2022 Solicits

Titan Comics solicits and solicitations for November 2023 begins with Kamen Rider Zero-One – but no Doctor Who for anniversary month???

KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #1

Writer(s): Brandon Easton

Artist(s): Hendry Prasetya

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On sale: November 23, 2022

NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!

Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…

COVER A: INHYUK LEE

COVER B: NAHUEL GREGO

COVER C: PHOTO (PART OF SET 1-4)

COVER D: NAHUEL GREGO

COVER E: GLOW IN THE DARK NAUEL GREGO, $6.99

COVER F: BLANK SKETCH CLORED VARIANT (GREEN), $4.99

BASH: VOL.1

Writer(s): Ruby Gobert, Hellef Bay

Artist(s): Vince Serrano

Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Nova imprint)

FC, SC,128pp, $23.99/£14.99 UK

On sale: February 15, 2023

CREATED BY RUDY GOBERT, FOUR-TIME ALL-NBA TEAM MEMBER, BASKETBALL SUPERSTAR!

AN ANIME INFLUENCED BASKETBALL ADVENTURE ACROSS THE COSMOS!

Young Rudy comes from the poor neighborhood of Nevilia, but dreams of a being a star of BASH (a brutal, high-octane version of basketball), and his talent might just make it happen: but can he make it while threats come from every corner of the galaxy?

YA OGN PERFECT FOR BASKETBALL, SCI-FI AND SPORTS MANGA FANS!

COVER: VINCE SERRANO

GUN HONEY: BLOOD FOR BLOOD #4 (of 4)

Writer(s): Charles Ardai

Artist(s): Aang Hor Kheng

Publisher: Titan Comics (Hard Case Crime imprint)

FC, 32pp, $3.99

On sale: November 16, 2022

The climatic final issue! 2021's best-selling non-premier comic!

With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey", off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place- and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?

"The finest kind of pulp noir." Ed Brubaker

Cover A: SOZOMAIKA

Cover B:: BEN OLIVER

Cover C: COSPLAY PHOTO

Cover D: ANG HOR KHENG

SHERLOCK: A SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #4

Writer(s):Steven Moffat & Mark Gatiss

Artist(s): Jay

Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)

FC, 48pp, $4.99

On sale: November 9, 2022

Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) are called to save the royal family from blackmail at the hands of Irene Adler!

Adler pulls Sherlock into a complex web of mysteries involving the CIA and the MoD, with secrets that could threaten to threaten international security and topple the monarchy.

COVER A: VV GLASS

COVER B: ALICE X. ZHANG

COVER C: JAY

ATOM: THE BEGINNING VOL 3

Writer(s): Osamu Tezuka (Original Story), Masami Yuuki (Script)

Artist(s): Tetsuro Kasahara

Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)

SC, B&W, 208pp, $12.99/£9.99 UK

On sale: February 15, 2023

PREQUEL TO ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL MANGA OF ALL TIME: ASTRO BOY BY OSAMU TEZUKA!

A sci-fi manga about the turbulent lives of two robotics engineering students and their latest revolutionary project: the unassuming yet insanely strong A106, or "Six."

COVER: TETSURO KASAHARA

BLOODBORNE: LADY OF THE LANTERNS VOL 1

Writer(s): Cullen Bunn

Artist(s): Piotr Kowalski

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, SC, 128pp, $23.99/£14.99 UK

On sale: February 8, 2023

BASED ON THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED GOTHIC GAMING HIT, BLOODBORNE!

Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…

Collects #1-4 of Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns, plus, FCBD strip!

COVER: PIOTR KOWALSKI

STAR TREK EXPLORER #5

Publisher: Titan Magazines

FC, 100pp, $9.99/ £5.99 UK

On sale: October 16, 2022

ALL-STAR INTERVIEWS with ETHAN PECK (SPOCK) & BRUCE HORAK (HEMMER) on STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS!

Plus, brand new exclusive Star Trek short fiction!

STAR WARS INSIDER SOUVENIR EDITION 2023

Publisher: Titan Magazines

FC, SC, 144pp, $14.99/£9.99 UK

On Sale: November 16, 2022

EXPLORE THE STAR WARS SAGA. FROM A MASTERCLAS IN HOW TO BE A WOOKIEE TO A LOOK AT HOW GROGU BECAME A GLOBAL ICON!

A deluxe collection of in depth articles and interviews curated from the current decade's issues of Star Wars Insider magazine!

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #9-12 ROBERT HACK VIRGIN PACK

Writer(s): K. Perkins, Mellow Brown

Artist(s): Fernando Dagnino

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 4*32pp, $17.99

On Sale: November 2, 2022

COLLECTS RETRO PULP-STYLE VIRGIN COVERS #9-12 BY ROBERT HACK (CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA)!

LIMITED TO 500 COPIES!

COVERS:

ISSUE #1: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN

ISSUE #2: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN

ISSUE #3: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN

ISSUE #4: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN

Bloodborne: Lady of The Lanterns #1-4 CO-PIC VIRGIN PACK

Writer(s): Cullen Bunn

Artist(s): Piotr Kowalski

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 4*32pp, $17.99

On sale: December 14, 2022

BLOODBORNE: LADY OF THE LANTERNS #1-4 COVER A CO-PIC VIRGIN VARIANTS EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK!

Featuring artists PIOTR KOWALSKI, ALISON SAMPSON, HARVEY TOLIBAO and ALAN QUAH.

LIMITED TO 500 COPIES!

ISSUE #1: PIOTR KOWALSKI CO-PIC VIRGIN

ISSUE #2: ALISON SAMPSON CO-PIC VIRGIN

ISSUE #3: HARVEY TOLIBAO CO-PIC VIRGIN

ISSUE #4: ALAN QUAH CO-PIC VIRGIN.

MARVEL STUDIOS: THOR 4 LOVE AND THUNDER MOVIE SPECIAL BOOK

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC,100pp, $19.99

On sale: 1 February, 2023

A behind-the-scenes guide to Marvel Studios' new action-packed science fiction adventure movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Includes cast interviews and production features, plus amazing concept art and photography from the film.

MARVEL'S AVENGERS: BLACK PANTHER: THE WAR FOR WAKANDA EXPANSION:

THE ART OF THE HIDDEN KINGDOM

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, 160pp, $39.95/£29.99 UK

On sale: November 2, 2022

The official art book for the Marvel's Avengers expansion Black Panther: War for Wakanda.

Contains exclusive concept sketches, character art, storyboards, and fully rendered scenes alongside fascinating insights into the creative process from the talented creators of the expansion.

THE UNOFFICIAL ZELDA COOKBOOK

Writer: Thibaud Villanova

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, 192pp, $34.95, £24.99 UK

On sale: November 16, 2022

OVER 50 DELICIOUS RECIPES FROM ACROSS THE KINGDOM OF HYRULE!

This immersive and sumptuous cookbook samples the culinary delights of Hyrule cuisine, as seen and cooked in Breath of the Wild. Designed as a travel notebook, it tells the journey of a new fictional character, the Gourmet, and delivers numerous recipes mainly inspired from Breath of the Wild. As a bonus, the reader will also find recipes inspired by legendary

games like Ocarina of Time, Twilight Princess, Wind Waker, and more.

GIGER: DEBBIE HARR SPECIES: CREATING THE VISUAL CONCEPT FOR KOOKOO

Writer: Chris Stein

Publisher: Titan Books

HC, 192pp, $75.00/ £50.00 UK

On sale: November 16, 2022

A BEAUTIFUL COFFEE TABLE ART BOOK CHRONICLING THE EXTRAORDINARY COLLABORATION BETWEEN DEBBIE HARRY, CHRIS STEIN AND H.R. GIGER FOR HARRY's 1981 SOLO ALBUM KOOKOO.

With photographs and words by Chris Stein, Harry's long-term collaborator, artefacts and sketches from the Giger archive, and an introduction by Debbie Harry, this is an

essential behind-the-scenes insight into the processes of an incredible creative

partnership.