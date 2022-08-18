Kamen Rider: Zero-One Launches in Titan Comics November 2022 Solicits
Titan Comics solicits and solicitations for November 2023 begins with Kamen Rider Zero-One – but no Doctor Who for anniversary month???
KAMEN RIDER: ZERO-ONE #1
Writer(s): Brandon Easton
Artist(s): Hendry Prasetya
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 32pp, $3.99
On sale: November 23, 2022
NEW COMIC SERIES OF THE FURTHER ADVENTURES OF THE NEW TOKUSATSU TV SHOW KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE! Aruto Hiden is KAMEN RIDER ZERO-ONE!
Along with his trusty humagear companion Izu, he's saved the world numerous times as the insectile superhero! But when his company HIDEN INTELLIGENCE is attacked by the mysterious RAGNAROK, Aruto must not only face the volcanic cluster cell-powered villain but also his own past…
COVER A: INHYUK LEE
COVER B: NAHUEL GREGO
COVER C: PHOTO (PART OF SET 1-4)
COVER D: NAHUEL GREGO
COVER E: GLOW IN THE DARK NAUEL GREGO, $6.99
COVER F: BLANK SKETCH CLORED VARIANT (GREEN), $4.99
BASH: VOL.1
Writer(s): Ruby Gobert, Hellef Bay
Artist(s): Vince Serrano
Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Nova imprint)
FC, SC,128pp, $23.99/£14.99 UK
On sale: February 15, 2023
CREATED BY RUDY GOBERT, FOUR-TIME ALL-NBA TEAM MEMBER, BASKETBALL SUPERSTAR!
AN ANIME INFLUENCED BASKETBALL ADVENTURE ACROSS THE COSMOS!
Young Rudy comes from the poor neighborhood of Nevilia, but dreams of a being a star of BASH (a brutal, high-octane version of basketball), and his talent might just make it happen: but can he make it while threats come from every corner of the galaxy?
YA OGN PERFECT FOR BASKETBALL, SCI-FI AND SPORTS MANGA FANS!
COVER: VINCE SERRANO
GUN HONEY: BLOOD FOR BLOOD #4 (of 4)
Writer(s): Charles Ardai
Artist(s): Aang Hor Kheng
Publisher: Titan Comics (Hard Case Crime imprint)
FC, 32pp, $3.99
On sale: November 16, 2022
The climatic final issue! 2021's best-selling non-premier comic!
With weapons expert Joanna Tan, the legendary "Gun Honey", off the grid, recuperating from her last job, a vengeful rival takes her place- and frames Joanna for murder. On the run from Malaysia to Milan, from Montana to Monaco, can Joanna catch up to her ruthless enemy…or will she catch a bullet first?
"The finest kind of pulp noir." Ed Brubaker
Cover A: SOZOMAIKA
Cover B:: BEN OLIVER
Cover C: COSPLAY PHOTO
Cover D: ANG HOR KHENG
SHERLOCK: A SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA PART 2 #4
Writer(s):Steven Moffat & Mark Gatiss
Artist(s): Jay
Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)
FC, 48pp, $4.99
On sale: November 9, 2022
Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) are called to save the royal family from blackmail at the hands of Irene Adler!
Adler pulls Sherlock into a complex web of mysteries involving the CIA and the MoD, with secrets that could threaten to threaten international security and topple the monarchy.
COVER A: VV GLASS
COVER B: ALICE X. ZHANG
COVER C: JAY
ATOM: THE BEGINNING VOL 3
Writer(s): Osamu Tezuka (Original Story), Masami Yuuki (Script)
Artist(s): Tetsuro Kasahara
Publisher: Titan Comics (Titan Manga imprint)
SC, B&W, 208pp, $12.99/£9.99 UK
On sale: February 15, 2023
PREQUEL TO ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL MANGA OF ALL TIME: ASTRO BOY BY OSAMU TEZUKA!
A sci-fi manga about the turbulent lives of two robotics engineering students and their latest revolutionary project: the unassuming yet insanely strong A106, or "Six."
COVER: TETSURO KASAHARA
BLOODBORNE: LADY OF THE LANTERNS VOL 1
Writer(s): Cullen Bunn
Artist(s): Piotr Kowalski
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, SC, 128pp, $23.99/£14.99 UK
On sale: February 8, 2023
BASED ON THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED GOTHIC GAMING HIT, BLOODBORNE!
Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…
Collects #1-4 of Bloodborne: Lady of the Lanterns, plus, FCBD strip!
COVER: PIOTR KOWALSKI
STAR TREK EXPLORER #5
Publisher: Titan Magazines
FC, 100pp, $9.99/ £5.99 UK
On sale: October 16, 2022
ALL-STAR INTERVIEWS with ETHAN PECK (SPOCK) & BRUCE HORAK (HEMMER) on STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS!
Plus, brand new exclusive Star Trek short fiction!
STAR WARS INSIDER SOUVENIR EDITION 2023
Publisher: Titan Magazines
FC, SC, 144pp, $14.99/£9.99 UK
On Sale: November 16, 2022
EXPLORE THE STAR WARS SAGA. FROM A MASTERCLAS IN HOW TO BE A WOOKIEE TO A LOOK AT HOW GROGU BECAME A GLOBAL ICON!
A deluxe collection of in depth articles and interviews curated from the current decade's issues of Star Wars Insider magazine!
BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #9-12 ROBERT HACK VIRGIN PACK
Writer(s): K. Perkins, Mellow Brown
Artist(s): Fernando Dagnino
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 4*32pp, $17.99
On Sale: November 2, 2022
COLLECTS RETRO PULP-STYLE VIRGIN COVERS #9-12 BY ROBERT HACK (CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA)!
LIMITED TO 500 COPIES!
COVERS:
ISSUE #1: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN
ISSUE #2: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN
ISSUE #3: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN
ISSUE #4: ROBERT HACK VIRGIN
Bloodborne: Lady of The Lanterns #1-4 CO-PIC VIRGIN PACK
Writer(s): Cullen Bunn
Artist(s): Piotr Kowalski
Publisher: Titan Comics
FC, 4*32pp, $17.99
On sale: December 14, 2022
BLOODBORNE: LADY OF THE LANTERNS #1-4 COVER A CO-PIC VIRGIN VARIANTS EXCLUSIVE TO THIS PACK!
Featuring artists PIOTR KOWALSKI, ALISON SAMPSON, HARVEY TOLIBAO and ALAN QUAH.
LIMITED TO 500 COPIES!
ISSUE #1: PIOTR KOWALSKI CO-PIC VIRGIN
ISSUE #2: ALISON SAMPSON CO-PIC VIRGIN
ISSUE #3: HARVEY TOLIBAO CO-PIC VIRGIN
ISSUE #4: ALAN QUAH CO-PIC VIRGIN.
MARVEL STUDIOS: THOR 4 LOVE AND THUNDER MOVIE SPECIAL BOOK
Publisher: Titan Comics
HC,100pp, $19.99
On sale: 1 February, 2023
A behind-the-scenes guide to Marvel Studios' new action-packed science fiction adventure movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Includes cast interviews and production features, plus amazing concept art and photography from the film.
MARVEL'S AVENGERS: BLACK PANTHER: THE WAR FOR WAKANDA EXPANSION:
THE ART OF THE HIDDEN KINGDOM
Publisher: Titan Books
HC, 160pp, $39.95/£29.99 UK
On sale: November 2, 2022
The official art book for the Marvel's Avengers expansion Black Panther: War for Wakanda.
Contains exclusive concept sketches, character art, storyboards, and fully rendered scenes alongside fascinating insights into the creative process from the talented creators of the expansion.
THE UNOFFICIAL ZELDA COOKBOOK
Writer: Thibaud Villanova
Publisher: Titan Books
HC, 192pp, $34.95, £24.99 UK
On sale: November 16, 2022
OVER 50 DELICIOUS RECIPES FROM ACROSS THE KINGDOM OF HYRULE!
This immersive and sumptuous cookbook samples the culinary delights of Hyrule cuisine, as seen and cooked in Breath of the Wild. Designed as a travel notebook, it tells the journey of a new fictional character, the Gourmet, and delivers numerous recipes mainly inspired from Breath of the Wild. As a bonus, the reader will also find recipes inspired by legendary
games like Ocarina of Time, Twilight Princess, Wind Waker, and more.
GIGER: DEBBIE HARR SPECIES: CREATING THE VISUAL CONCEPT FOR KOOKOO
Writer: Chris Stein
Publisher: Titan Books
HC, 192pp, $75.00/ £50.00 UK
On sale: November 16, 2022
A BEAUTIFUL COFFEE TABLE ART BOOK CHRONICLING THE EXTRAORDINARY COLLABORATION BETWEEN DEBBIE HARRY, CHRIS STEIN AND H.R. GIGER FOR HARRY's 1981 SOLO ALBUM KOOKOO.
With photographs and words by Chris Stein, Harry's long-term collaborator, artefacts and sketches from the Giger archive, and an introduction by Debbie Harry, this is an
essential behind-the-scenes insight into the processes of an incredible creative
partnership.