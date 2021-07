Kang The Conqueror #1 Tops Advance Reorders From Comic Book Stores

Advance reorders time! Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new advance orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. And with Kang beating out the Trial of Magneto, but the success of the first issue of Moon Knight boosting orders for the second. There should be plenty of King Spawn to go around as well.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5) ARTGERM VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT #2 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5) BROOKS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR E CAPULLO $5.99 IMAGE COMICS ECHOLANDS #1 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR G CATES $5.99 IMAGE COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR F BOOTH $5.99 IMAGE COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR A LEE $5.99 IMAGE COMICS SINISTER WAR #3 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MOON KNIGHT #2 MOMOKO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KING SPAWN #1 CVR B MCFARLANE $5.99 IMAGE COMICS X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES #7 CVR A TOLIBAO (C: 1-0- $3.99 IDW PUBLISHING MOON KNIGHT #2 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5) YOUNG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5) MOMOKO STORMBREAKERS VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1 INFD $4.99 MARVEL COMICS BLACK CAT #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #3 (OF 5) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WAY OF X #5 INHYUK LEE LOA ASIAN VOICES VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS GOD OF TREMORS ONE SHOT CVR A KOWALSKI (MR) $6.99 AFTERSHOCK SECOND CHANCES #1 (MR) $3.99 IMAGE COMICS RADIANT BLACK #5 3RD PTG $3.99 IMAGE COMICS

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 $64.99 IMAGE COMICS ABSOLUTE CARNAGE OMNIBUS HC $100.00 MARVEL COMICS SPAWN COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (NEW EDITION) (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS LOKI AGENT OF ASGARD COMPLETE COLLECTION TP NEW PTG $39.99 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE HC VOL 03 ULTIMATE COLL (FEB07189 $34.99 IMAGE COMICS VISION COMPLETE COLLECTION TP $29.99 MARVEL COMICS HARROW COUNTY LIBRARY EDITION HC VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $39.99 DARK HORSE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION TP VENOM $39.99 MARVEL COMICS MIDDLEWEST COMP TALE HC (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 CHING CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS OLD REPUBLIC OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WEAVER DM $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 01 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM IRON FIST EPIC COLLECTION TP FURY OF IRON FIST NEW PTG $39.99 MARVEL COMICS SAGA COMPENDIUM TP VOL 01 (MR) $59.99 IMAGE COMICS MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 01 (C: 1-1-2) $11.99 DARK HORSE INVINCIBLE HC VOL 01 ULTIMATE COLL $39.99 IMAGE COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 03 $14.99 BOOM HELLSING DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 03 (MR) (C: 1-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH TP VOL 01 (MR) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 05 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS INVINCIBLE TP VOL 01 FAMILY MATTERS (NEW PTG) $9.99 IMAGE COMICS KING IN BLACK TP $24.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN TP VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $14.99 BOOM