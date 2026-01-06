Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Deniz camp, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

Our First Look At Ultimate Endgame #2

Our first look at Ultimate Endgame #2 by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf, published by Marvel Comics in February 2026

Article Summary First details and covers revealed for Ultimate Endgame #2, the latest chapter in Marvel's epic event series.

The Maker merges with The City, becoming a new threat as heroes rally to save the Ultimate Universe.

Spider-Man, X-Men, Black Panther, and Wolverine join the fight against the powerful Maker in coming issues.

Written by Deniz Camp with art by Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf; on sale dates and variant covers announced.

Ultimate Endgame #1 dropped on New Year's Eve, by Deniz Camp, Terry Dodson and Jonas Scharf. And now they are releasing full details for Ultimate Endgame #2, out on the 2nd of February, one week late, with all the covers and preview artwork for the comic book in question… with covers for issues four and five showing the Maker's new form, transformed into The City. The end of the Ultimate Universe is coming…

"The Maker used time travel to create his ideal Earth by systematically preventing anyone from ever becoming a super hero and establishing a council of super villains that ruled the world from the shadows. But for the past two years, the Maker has been trapped inside The City, and while he's been away, heroes have emerged, determined to fix the world! In ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1, the heroes of the Ultimate Universe entered The City, where two thousand years have passed. There, they met Immortus, who turned out to be Howard Stark, Iron Lad's father, who had been trapped there as well. Immortus informed the group that The Maker was now more powerful than ever after he somehow merged with The City itself! Fans can see the monstrosity for themselves as Spider-Man bravely faces the diabolical genius singlehandedly on the newly revealed ULTIMATE ENDGAME #4 cover. And the end has only just begun! In ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2, the heroes continue their desperate search for a way to stop the Maker and change the fate of their universe forever. In coming issues, the X-Men, Black Panther, Wolverine, and more will join the fight, all leading up to the cataclysmic showdown with The Maker in ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5."

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #2 (OF 5) – 75960621336800211

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Virgin Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by TONY DANIEL – 75960621336800251

Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON – 75960621336800218

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT – 75960621336800231

Variant Cover by JONAS SCHARF – 75960621336800217

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA – 75960621336800241

Virgin Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA – 75960621336800220

Foreshadow Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI – 75960621336800221

Homage Variant Cover by STONEHOUSE – 75960621336800216

On Sale 2/4

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3 (OF 5) – 75960621336800311

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 3/11

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #4 (OF 5) – 75960621336800411

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 3/25

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #5 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by TERRY DODSON & JONAS SCHARF

Cover by MARK BROOKS

On Sale 4/22

