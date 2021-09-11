Kang the Conqueror #2 Preview: The Conquering Continues

Kang's mini-series capitalizing on the success of Marvel Studios' Loki and leading up to Timeless continues as Kang the Conqueror #2 hits stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Nathaniel Richards finds himself in a sticky situation in this preview, but a new ally (or is it an old ally? time travel is hard) is there to get him out of it. Check out the preview below.

KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210623

JUL210624 – KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5) PACHECO VAR – $3.99

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo

A young, rebellious and idealistic Kang finds himself in Ancient Egypt, where an older version of himself is ruling with an iron fist as the pharaoh Rama-Tut. When the Moon Knight draws young Kang into a battle against his future self, tragedy strikes. But will it knock Nathaniel off the course of his destiny or lock him into one path forever? Rated T+

In Shops: 9/15/2021

SRP: $3.99