Kang the Conqueror #2 Preview: The Conquering Continues

Kang's mini-series capitalizing on the success of Marvel Studios' Loki and leading up to Timeless continues as Kang the Conqueror #2 hits stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Nathaniel Richards finds himself in a sticky situation in this preview, but a new ally (or is it an old ally? time travel is hard) is there to get him out of it. Check out the preview below.
KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210623
JUL210624 – KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5) PACHECO VAR – $3.99
(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo
A young, rebellious and idealistic Kang finds himself in Ancient Egypt, where an older version of himself is ruling with an iron fist as the pharaoh Rama-Tut. When the Moon Knight draws young Kang into a battle against his future self, tragedy strikes. But will it knock Nathaniel off the course of his destiny or lock him into one path forever?
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210623 KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5), by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210624 KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5) PACHECO VAR, by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Carlos Pacheco, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210623 KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5), by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210623 KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5), by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210623 KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5), by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210623 KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5), by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210623 KANG THE CONQUEROR #2 (OF 5), by (W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Mike Del Mundo, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.