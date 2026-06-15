Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Deniz camp, Gavin Guidry

Gavin Guidry Also Recently Signed An Exclusive Deal With DC Comics

Flash and JSA artist Gavin Guidry also recently signed an exclusive deal with DC Comics... might we get more in the run-up to SDCC?

Article Summary Gavin Guidry has confirmed he signed an exclusive deal with DC Comics earlier this year and is staying put for the future.

The Gavin Guidry DC exclusive follows acclaimed work on Flash, JSA, Birds of Prey, Action Comics and Superman '78.

Before the Gavin Guidry DC Comics deal, he also built a strong Marvel résumé with Uncanny X-Men and Immortal Thor.

Gavin Guidry joins a growing wave of DC exclusives as modern deals increasingly allow select carve-outs for other work.

Flash and JSA artist Gavin Guidry posted on social media, "After being asked a few times recently, I wanted to take a moment and say that earlier this year I signed on to an exclusive with DC Comics. So I'm not going anywhere anytime soon." Gavin Guidry from Louisiana is the regular artist on the current Flash ongoing series, as well as recent runs on Birds of Prey, Action Comics, JSA, and Superman '78: The Metal Curtain. He's also worked at Marvel on Uncanny X-Men, Predator Vs. Wolverine, Immortal Thor, Sensational She-Hulk, Extreme Venomverse, and Godzilla Vs. Thor. As well as creating comic book series Going To The Chapel and There's Something Wrong With Patrick Todd.

But whatever he's doing, and whatever he's doing next, he'll be doing it for DC Comics, just like Deniz Camp. As we mentioned regarding Deniz, exclusive deals may no longer be what they used to be, as evidenced by Joshua Williamson, who is currently writing Iron Man for Marvel Comics while being exclusive to DC Comics. Publishers aren't quite as cutthroat as they used to be and are more willing to include "carve-outs" from exclusive deals to placate folk, even when that means their greatest competitor, while ensuring they get the majority of a creator's work that they have decided to invest in. I said that you are not likely to see Jonathan Hickman writing Batman any time soon, nor Scott Snyder writing X-Men. Exclusive contracts can vary widely, but they certainly tie a creator to a publisher for a hefty chunk of their work across a certain timescale, in some cases making it practically impossible to find time to work for anyone else, especially artists, but the likes of Pepe Larraz and Jorge Jimenez can still work for Netflix with Mark Millar when the opportunity arises.

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