Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: IDW Crime, IDW Dark

IDW Narrows Losses To Almost Nothing, Revenues Rise Thanks To Comics

IDW narrows its losses to just $3,000 for the six months through April 2026, as its revenues rise thanks to the comics line

Article Summary IDW slashed its six-month net loss to just $3,000 for fiscal 2026 as total revenue climbed roughly 16% year over year.

IDW Publishing drove the rebound, with comics and graphic novel revenue rising 14% and operating losses falling sharply.

IDW says recovery from Diamond’s bankruptcy, stronger IDW Dark sales, and backlist growth helped stabilize publishing.

IDW also boosted cash to nearly $9 million, while its entertainment arm posted modest revenue growth and turned profitable.

IDW Media Holdings has delivered a much-improved financial picture in its latest quarterly report, with revenues climbing and net losses all but eliminated for the first half of fiscal 2026. This marks a clear turnaround from the challenges highlighted in recent Bleeding Cool coverage of the publisher's struggles. For context, last year IDW reported a 12.5% sales decline in the fiscal year, dropping to roughly $23 million from over $26 million the prior year. The company explicitly blamed much of the pain on the bankruptcy of longtime distributor Diamond Comic Distributors, which triggered a $702,000 bad-debt write-off, disrupted cash flow, and contributed to declines in both direct-market and bookstore sales.

the six months through the end of April 2026, IDW Media Holdings has reported total revenues of over $11 million, up from almost $10 million in the same period last year, a roughly 16% increase. IDW Publishing, which handles comics, graphic novels, and related products, drove most of the growth with almost $11 million in revenue, up 14% year-over-year. Overall, the company posted a negligible net loss of just $3,000 for the six months, compared to a $1.7 million loss in the prior-year period. Earlier this year, IDW posted its first profitable quarter in some time for the three months ending January 2026 , swinging to a $141,000 net profit from a big loss the year before. That improvement came alongside revenue growth, and now,

In the three months until the end of April 2026, revenues reached almost $6 million, up from almost $5 million, while the net loss shrank to $144,000 from over half a million. IDW Publishing specifically saw its operating loss cut from $647,000 to $355,000 in Q2, and from $1.875 million to $188,000 over six months. IDW's cash levels rose to almost $9 million, from $6.5 million at the end of October, thanks to $2 millon in positive operating cash flow for those six months.

Although a much smaller part of the operation these days, and previously running on fumes from Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently, IDW Entertainment, the TV and film arm, saw revenues more than double in the six-month period, to $366,000, with a positive $60,000 operating income from a small loss last year. They are developing Kill Lock, The Delicacy, You Wish, and Exorcism at 1600 Penn, while referencing past successes such as Locke & Key on Netflix and Surfside Girls on Apple TV+. They state that "while in the past, IDWE focused on television development and financing production opportunities, a broadening of our strategic goals has evolved to focus on lower risk investments as well as developing IP for feature film and podcast opportunities. As was the case with Surfside Girls, IDWE provided co-studio services, which enabled us to utilise our studio partners' infrastructure to support the needs of productions while reducing our own risk. We have also diversified our position by acting as non-writing executive producers on current and future projects, which allows us to secure fees for our services while minimising costs."

The company directly attributes much of the publishing improvement to recovery following Diamond's bankruptcy, along with strong performance from newer initiatives. IDW sold over 3.8 million comics or graphic novels in the fiscal year and continues to emphasise creator-owned and controlled content alongside licensed properties like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Godzilla, but IDW's comic market publishing revenue grew notably thanks to IDW Dark titles, the horror/suspense-focused line launched in late 2024, and broader industry stabilisation. Book market sales also rose on the strength of perennial backlist titles. IDW Crime, the new imprint launched in January 2026, mixing company-owned IP, creator-owned series, and licensed titles, is part of the ongoing push for diversified and owned content. Other positive contributors included higher licensing and royalty income, direct-to-consumer sales, and reduced sales returns. All in all, this marks a remarkable turnaround for the publisher.

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