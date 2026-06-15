Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, heroescon

A New Arm For Absolute Wonder Woman

A New Arm For Absolute Wonder Woman, as designed by Hayden Sherman, revealed at HeroesCon

At Heroes Con this weekend, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins took to the stage to talk about upcoming titles, including talking to Hayden Sherman about the look for the upcoming Absolute Wonder Woman with the cover for Absolute Wonder Woman #24.

Marie Javins: "Hayden, you know, We all know, if you're reading the book you know, that as part of her sacrifice, Diana cut off her own arm early on the series, and you've had the opportunity to draw different types of arms, what does this new prosthetic arm communicate about the journey ahead of her?"

Hayden Sherman: "This is her getting back in the ring, after that loss I mentioned, issue 20, she was beaten by Iron Maiden, she's not gonna let that happen again if she can help, so she needs to armour up. She is missing that one. She's got room to add even more weapons, more tools, more flexibility; we're hinting at it there in the cover. This thing doesn't take one shape, it moves, it's flexible, it's magic and machine combined, and it is something that she's gonna need when she comes back up from hell, and the new weapons that come alongside it"

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #21

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman

A HARSH REALITY COMES TO LIGHT! Diana's worst nightmares come to light. The Hieron finds a new host. Barbara faces a harsh reality. Cale loses control.

$4.99 6/24/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman A HARSH REALITY COMES TO LIGHT! Diana's worst nightmares come to light. The Hieron finds a new host. Barbara faces a harsh reality. Cale loses control. $4.99 6/24/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #22

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman

A DIVINE THREAT HITS HOME FOR DIANA! Diana and Circe work together against an impossible mythological force, trying to steal a win from the jaws of defeat. Elsewhere, a growing threat for Diana makes an evolutionary leap forward.. $4.99 7/22/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman A DIVINE THREAT HITS HOME FOR DIANA! Diana and Circe work together against an impossible mythological force, trying to steal a win from the jaws of defeat. Elsewhere, a growing threat for Diana makes an evolutionary leap forward.. $4.99 7/22/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #23

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

ABSOLUTE ARES IS HERE– AND THE EPIC HERETIC ARC BEGINS! Back from the underworld, Diana returns to Area 41 with more than justice on her mind. What she finds is not what she expected, but neither is life in Gateway, as a new threat is rising. Unfortunately, Diana recognizes this particular threat…the gods themselves have come to Gateway City! $4.99 8/26/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman ABSOLUTE ARES IS HERE– AND THE EPIC HERETIC ARC BEGINS! Back from the underworld, Diana returns to Area 41 with more than justice on her mind. What she finds is not what she expected, but neither is life in Gateway, as a new threat is rising. Unfortunately, Diana recognizes this particular threat…the gods themselves have come to Gateway City! $4.99 8/26/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #24

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

September 2026

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