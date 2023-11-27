Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Jazba, Kate Micucci, new york

Kate Micucci Finishes Cartoons On New York Indian Restaurant, Jazba

Bleeding Cool recently ran an article on Kate Micucci, and how she had unintentionally graffitted her cartoons across a new Indian restaurant

Article Summary Kate Micucci unwittingly turned Jazba Restaurant into a cartoon canvas.

Her artwork was initially mistaken for graffiti but now embraced by Jazba.

Micucci offered to finalize or remove her impromptu New York sketches.

She is known for roles in Scrubs, The Big Bang Theory, and her comedy music duo.

A couple of weeks ago, Bleeding Cool ran an article on Kate Micucci, actor, writer and one-half of the astonishing Garfunkel & Oates comedy songsters. And how she had unintentionally graffitted her cartoons across a new Indian restaurant, Jazba in the East Village, New York, believing it to be just a construction site. She revealed her crime on TikTok recently, which she had joined to promote her new single, Grocery Store. And she was going to return to the restaurant when the owners were there to see if they wanted her to finish off the cartoons, paint them over, or just go away?

Jazba, at on 207 Second Avenue, East 13th Street, NY, was opened in October by Rajesh Bhardwaj and his son, Akshay Bhardwaj. Owner and chef respectively, at New York's Junoon, the US's first Indian restaurant to earn a Michelin star. But Jazba is something intentionally a little more casual, reflecting India's roadside restaurants known as dhabas.

We sent out an appeal to Jazba to let Kate Micucci finish the (unpaid) work on their wonderfully reviewed restaurant varnish the finished work so it stays fixed… after all, the images were already prominent in their own promotion. And, the good news is that it turned out that they were very happy with the cartoons. And asked her to finish them off…

And she continues to share other cartoons across New York as well. You may also know Kate Micucci from Scrubs, The Big Bang Theory, Easy, Raising Hope, Imaginary Larry, Steven Universe, Scooby-Doo, and Duck Tales. But now I am always going to know her as the cartoonist of Jazba. I just hope they varnich the cartoons now… New York can be a dangerous place for a cartoon on its lonesome…

I mean, just give me a hacksaw and I'd be happy to take a Kate Micucci original….

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!