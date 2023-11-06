Posted in: Comedy Central, Comics, TV | Tagged: sean gordon murphy, south park, zorro

Did Kathleen Kennedy (Or Cartman) Work On Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro?

Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro comic book features a new character, a lesbian sister to Zorro and who is the main character for the series.

Article Summary New character in Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro comic is Zorro's lesbian sister.

Cartman from South Park critiqued for his stance on diverse casting in latest episode.

Comparison drawn between South Park storylines and real-world portrayals of diversity in media.

Question posed: Did Kathleen Kennedy (or parallel-dimension Cartman) influence Zorro's storyline?

One of the many great things about South Park is that it's a trap. And Cartman is its greatest bait. One of the central truths about South Park is that Cartman represents the very worst of humanity, the worst it can be. At the level of Pol Pot, Hitler or Stalin, condensed into a (not so) small American boy. But the words that he says are often spun into the most seductive threads. Sometimes it's hard not to agree with him. But when you do, you are most definitely in the wrong. Because Cartman is always in the wrong over every little thing., He is not just a bigot, but he is every bigot, he is actively racist, homophobic, sexist, xenophobic, transphobic, ableist, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, and more. And not in a lazy bigoted sense, he is active in all of these, sometimes to the point of admiral invention, such as trying to arrange it so that every kid at his school never dates outside of their ascribed race.

So when Cartman takes a side in the recent, and hilarious, South Park: Joining The Panderverse Special, it's always worth checking where you are standing. And step away. But it also reminded me of the episode where Cartman stated that all independent movies were just "gay cowboys sitting around eating pudding". And could not be moved on from that fact. It also happened that a couple of years later Brokeback Mountain came out. So Cartman can sometimes be right, but only by accident.

So a multiverse version of Cartman takes over Disney as Kathleen Kennedy and decides that the solution to every franchise problem is "put a chick in it and make her gay" in order to destroy Kathleen Kennedy's reputation. But this critique is seized on by the usual trolls, they seem to ignore the fact that this is Cartman, not Kathleen Kennedy doing this. Even though the show is explicit as you can get.

And of course, Cartman is wrong. The other kids like Miles Morales. Also for that matter, Cartman is singlehandedly behind all the tens of thousands of hate mail letters that Disney get for any kind of diverse casting, rather than actual concerned people. Again, this is not a bellwether being sounded, this is Cartman. As always, being wrong. It is possible that billionaire social media owners may also not have seen the point behind the B plot of empowered handymen, raised to billionaire status through sheer luck, racing each other into space and behaving like spoiled brats. But you never know.

So Cartman is wrong, But sometimes, like with Brokeback Mountain, he can be accidentally right. Such as with the upcoming Zorro comic from Sean Gordon Murphy, a man who has recently complained on the usual YouTube channels about all this wokeness going on in comic books. You know, the usual stuff. We had a bit of fun with it.

But it seems that Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro comic book features a new character, a lesbian sister to Zorro, who is actually the main character for the comic book series. So, yes, Sean put a chick in it. And made her gay.

Kathleen Kennedy – I mean parallel dimension Cartman – did you leave Disney to work for Sean Gordon Murphy now? Well, if so, you just made him $300,000 dollars. Get woke, go for broke… even Cartman realised at the end of the Panderverse episode that "constantly railing against woke things is pretty lazy" as well.

Is Cartman growing? I hope not, and by the next show, is as callous, bigoted, mean, and funny as ever. Even if Kathleen Kennedy does replace him with a black woman.

