Our First Lettered Preview of Sean Gordon Murphy's Woke Zorro Comic

Sean Gordon Murphy has provided Bleeding Cool with exclusive lettered pages from his upcoming Zorro comic book from Massive and Kickstarter.

Key Points Exclusive first look at Sean Gordon Murphy’s upcoming Zorro comic book.

CEO of Massive Publishing emphasizes the wokeness of the comic focusing on Hispanic representation.

The narrative explores mental health in young people, with Zorro battling drug cartels.

The comic's Kickstarter campaign, exceeding its goal, proves "woke" content is financially successful.

I haven't yet seen any pages from Sean Gordon Murphy's upcoming Zorro comic book in which Zorro wished that editors or reporters he hates be impaled upon a sword, despite having never met. But I guess that's what YouTube is for. But for now, Bleeding Cool has been given an exclusive first look at his writing on his upcoming licensed Zorro comic from Massive Publishing on Kickstarter with this lettered preview below. Sean Gordon Murphy must love me after all.

Michael Calero, Massive Publishing CEO reminds us all how woke this comic will be. "As a Hispanic comic writer and artist, Zorro is such an important character. He was one of the first and only representations of a Hispanic hero. Not to mention the archetype for so many other great characters. I'm especially honoured to have legendary Hispanic creators like Humberto Ramos and Joe Quesada lending such beautiful contributions to the project."

But it's not just about increasing representative diversity on and behind the page, Zorro also addresses other ultra-liberal concerns such as mental health in the young. Sean Gordon Murphy says "The idea for this book is Don Quixote meets Narcos, told in a contemporary setting. Diego is a young man who's convinced that he's Zorro—as a child, he had a psychotic break after witnessing the murder of his parents by the drug cartel in his village. To cope with the trauma, he embraces the 200-year-old legend of Zorro by putting on the mask, training with the sword, and waging a war against the Narcos to free his people."

Zorro fighting someone who accused him of having delusional beliefs? That's the most woke thing of all! The Kickstarter for Sean Gordon Murphy's Zorro comic book ends on Saturday. and has currently raised $268,240 against a $40,000 goal from 2,387 backers. I guess what they say is true, get woke, go for broke!

Zorro cover for a Sean Gordon Murphy Kickstarter comic. Color by Simon Gough. Fun drawing Zorro. Tried keeping it simple, bearing in mind how much I enjoyed the Alex Toth Zorro comics of my youth. :-D pic.twitter.com/MIQbyrHNej — Walter Simonson (@WalterSimonson) November 1, 2023 Show Full Tweet

