Kay Healy's Casey's Cases, New Graphic Novel Series For Holiday House

Kay Healy received a BA from Oberlin College, and a MFA from the University of the Arts. Known for her life-sized drawn, painted, and screen-printed fabric installations, Kay Healy investigates themes of home, loss, displacement, and resilience with interview-based projects. Her installation Coming Home was purchased by the Pennsylvania Convention Center, and her work was supported by the Independence Foundation's Fellowship in the Arts. Healy has had solo exhibitions at Gallery Madison Park in New York City, Gallery Septima in Tokyo, Japan, the Windgate Gallery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, the Delaware Center for Contemporary Arts, and the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts and other galleries.

Holiday House was the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books, in 1935. Holiday House launched its first eponymous imprints, Margaret Ferguson Books and Neal Porter Books, in 2018. The iconic logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, from their original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame.

Writers House is one of the largest literary agencies in the world. Based in New York, it was founded by Al Zuckerman, a former novelist, TV writer, and teacher of playwriting at Yale.