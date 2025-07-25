Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: brzrkr, sdcc

Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr Returns With Marjorie Lu & Garry Brown From Boom

Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr returns written by Marjorie Lu and drawn by Garry Brown from Boom Studios

Article Summary Brzrkr returns with a new one-shot, The Bleeding Tide, arriving from Boom Studios in November.

Marjorie Lu, writer of Monstress, joins Garry Brown on art for the next Brzrkr adventure.

The Brzrkr universe, created by Keanu Reeves, expands beyond its original 12-issue series.

Comic news announced during Penguin Random House Retailer Lunch and San Diego Comic-Con.

The Penguin Random House Retailer Lunch has continued to tease and/or announce a number of new and returning comic book projects, and there's plenty to dive into. Just as this Brzrkr tease from Boom Studios.

Boom Studios announced a new Brzrkr one-shot, The Bleeding Tide, by Marjorie Lu and Garry Brown, for November. As in writer of Monstress and artist on Falling In Love On The Path To Hell.

Brzrkr is a comic book series created and written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, drawn by Ron Garney and published by Boom Studios in 2021. The comic follows an immortal half-human, half-God warrior, known as B or Berzerker, who is cursed and compelled to violence, and so has fought and killed his way through the ages. He now works for the U.S. Government, completing missions too violent and dangerous for anyone else. But since the initial twelve-issue series, his world has expanded. And this appears to be another example of that…

You can catch up with more of our coverage of The Retailer Presentations and more besides with this handy dandy tag.

San Diego Comic-Con is a comic book convention and multi-genre entertainment event held annually in San Diego, California, at the San Diego Convention Center. Founded in 1970, originally showcasing primarily comic books and science fiction/fantasy media, Comic-Con has grown to include a large range of pop culture and entertainment elements across virtually all genres. Since 2010, Comic-Con has filled the San Diego Convention Center to capacity with over 130,000 attendees. Comic-Con is home to the Eisner Awards, which recognizes creative achievement in American comic books, often referred to as the comic industry's equivalent to the Academy Awards and will be held tonight. San Diego Comic Convention, doing business as Comic-Con International, is the corporate name of the public-benefit nonprofit corporation behind Comic-Con. The corporation also organizes WonderCon, an annual convention held in Anaheim, California, and SAM: Storytelling Across Media, a symposium held at the Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!