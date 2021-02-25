Keanu Reeves Voices The YouTube Trailer To His Own Comic, BRZRKR

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Keanu Reeves has co-created his first comic book, BRZRKR #1 with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, to be published by Boom Studios next Wednesday. You can read Bleeding Cool's first review right here.

"Violence. I'm cursed and compelled by it. An undying harbinger of death. After centuries of bloodshed,  I'm finally close to an answer. If I fight for the US government, they'll grant me my one desire. The truth behind my blood-soaked existence… …and how to end it." BRZRKR #1 will be published this coming Wednesday.

BRZRKR - Keanu Reeves Voices The Trailer To His Own Comic
Keanu Reeves Voices The YouTube Trailer To His Own Comic, BRZRKR

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)
BOOM! STUDIOS AUG200959 (W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Grampa
Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. The man known only as BRZRKR is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. NOTE: This is for Mature Readers In Shops: Mar 3, 2021 SRP: $4.99

The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires—the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  