Keanu Reeves Voices The YouTube Trailer To His Own Comic, BRZRKR

Keanu Reeves has co-created his first comic book, BRZRKR #1 with Matt Kindt and Ron Garney, to be published by Boom Studios next Wednesday. You can read Bleeding Cool's first review right here.

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Grampa

Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. The man known only as BRZRKR is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. NOTE: This is for Mature Readers In Shops: Mar 3, 2021 SRP: $4.99

