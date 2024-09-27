Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: kelly sue deconnick, matt fraction

Kelly Sue DeConnick & Matt Fraction on Ice Cream Man from Image Comics

With Matt Fraction and Kelly Sue DeConnick, it looks like we are getting an all-star edition of Ice Cream Man, the horror anthology.

Bleeding Cool originally mentioned this with Grant Morrison. Then they name-dropped Patton Oswalt. And now Matt Fraction and Kelly Sue DeConnick. It looks like we are getting an all-star edition of Ice Cream Man, the horror anthology usually by W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo, and Chris O'Halloran from Image Comics.

Kelly Sue DeConnick and Matt Fraction are a married couple who create comic books. DeConnick is best known for comics such as Pretty Deadly, Bitch Planet, Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons. Fraction is best known for comics such as Casanova and Sex Criminals, Iron Fist, Hawkeye and Thor as well as the TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Together they run Milkfed Criminal Masterminds.

The series is a semi-anthological horror comic series from W. Maxwell Prince, Martin Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran of loosely connected stories that all share the common link of a mysterious ice cream man named Rick, who, while a seemingly ordinary Ice Cream Man, possesses inexplicable powers which he uses upon unsuspecting people. Rick's nemesis Caleb, a man dressed in an all-black cowboy outfit, will sporadically appear in the series, trying to thwart Rick's plans, sometimes successfully and sometimes not. It was a breakout hit for Image Comics, managed to find a new form online during lockdown and then returned. But this is not the first time it has been brought the adaptation rights rodeo.

Recently, Bleeding Cool reported that that film rights had been picked up by Sony genre label Screen Gems. Previously, an adaptation of the series was in development at Universal Cable Productions in 2018. In 2020, it was announced it had been picked up by Quibi. Now Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the creators of Wednesday and writers of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, will produce the film through their Sony-based Millar Gough Ink, with the company's Aaron Schmidt also producing.

