Kendra Comes To Lunar In Antarctic Press November 2025 Full Solicits

Antarctic Press November 2025 solicits and solicitations launch Kendra by Ben Dunn and Joe Wolfe, and originally known as Blue Sonja until lawyers got involved, through Lunar solicitations courtesy of Massive Indies for the first time and so have gotten a negative space cover for Kendra #1.

KENDRA #1 (of 3), Cover C

(Miniseries, Full Color, 40 pgs., $4.99)

**Story:** Ben Dunn and Joe Wolfe

**Art:** Ben Dunn

**Cover Art:** Ben Dunn

LUNAR-EXCLUSIVE VARIANT COVER! In a land of barbarians, dragons and spellcasters, Kendra, a sultry siren of a sell-sword, always seems to get the short end of the stick! As she navigates the trials and tribulations of this unforgiving world, always looking for the next employment opportunity, she is hired by a most unlikely patron on a quest that may prove more daunting than she realized!

KENDRA #2 (of 3), Cover A

(Miniseries, Full Color, 32 pgs., $4.99)

**Story:** Ben Dunn and Joe Wolfe

**Art:** Ben Dunn

**Cover Art:** Ben Dunn

After surviving an ambush by bandits, Kendra continues on her journey to the North Lands in order to find a key to an ancient secret, a key that an evil Warlord also seeks at any cost!

KENDRA #2 (of 3), Cover B

(Miniseries, Full Color, 32 pgs., $4.99)

**Story:** Ben Dunn and Joe Wolfe

**Art:** Ben Dunn

**Cover Art:** Ben Dunn

Here's a treasure any adventurer wandering the comics field will appreciate: a glorious Kendra variant cover! And no need to risk your chance to obtain it on a roll of the dice! Just reserve your copy at your local retailer or online today!

TOMORROW GIRL #15

(Bimonthly, Full Color, 32 pgs., $4.99)

"Search for Tomorrow, Part 3": In the stunning finale of this dimension-hopping adventure, Section 12's own Miss Fire and Nite-Fall find themselves stranded in Tomorrow Girl's vibrant and unpredictable world. As they search for a way back, they experience a surprising detour: a day undercover as high school students at Quagmire High School. Between dodging danger and navigating lunch, they discover that fitting in can be just as challenging as fighting giant robots!

*Story: Len Mihalovich | Art: Phil Miller & Antonio Reda | Cover: Ben Dunn

EXCITING COMICS #54

(Monthly series, Full Color, 48 pgs., $4.99)

It's a full issue dedicated to "Demon Hunter Raven," with our hero caught in a war between two super-powered factions. No matter who wins, if anyone, he may not survive intact! SUPER HERO ACTION!

*Story/Art: Various | Cover: Nicholas Mueller*

TIFFANY & CHARLOTTE: ON ANOTHER WORLD #4 (of 4)

(Miniseries, Full Color, 32 pgs., $4.99)

With Charlotte trapped in her Soul-Furnace, Feast has turned the tables against Penny in their cosmic omnispace battle. Her minion, Priestess Bidachia, leads Feast's legions and strikes blow after devastating blow against the rebellion! But even as all seems lost, none of our heroes are ready to give in. And once Tiffany's daring rescue is executed, it's time to even the odds and put it all on the line, once and for all! From The Pages Of *GOLD DIGGER*.

*Story/Art: Fred Perry | Cover A Wraparound: Fred Perry*

#### CRITTER #9, Cover A

(Bimonthly series, Full Color, 32 pgs., $4.99)

**Story:** Tom Hutchison

**Art:** CB Zane

**Cover Art:** CB Zane

Critter is now Josie, but what happened to the original Josie? A terrible secret is revealed as Critter questions the choices she's been making!

#### CRITTER #9, Cover B

(Bimonthly series, Full Color, 32 pgs., $14.99)

**Story:** Tom Hutchison

**Art:** CB Zane

**Cover Art:** Narcelio Sousa

Courtesy of cover artist Narcelio Sousa. One more reason the ancient cultures worshipped cats! Don't risk fighting the sultan's guards for your copy—reserve it online or at your local retailer!

