Kid Eternity To Get A Big Role In Upcoming Justice League Dark?

Recently, Bleeding Cool noted the return of Kid Eternal to DC Comics continuity, working as a coroner in the police morgues of Gotham. In today's Justice League Dark story by Ram V and Sumit Kumar within Justice League #71, we get a little magical history within the DC Universe, we see Elnara Roshtu charged with the possession of the soul of the great wizard Merlin.

And taking it on as a mission to find the soiul redeemed and revived. With a rather familiar image and word.

Here's what ran previously…

Kid Eternity is a DC Comics character created by Otto Binder and Sheldon Moldoff, and first published in Hit Comics #25 by Quality Comics in December 1942. The Kid was originally a nameless boy killed 75 years too soon and brought back to life for another 75 years with the mission of upholding good in the world. He was given the power to summon any good historical or mythological figure or animal by saying the word "Eternity" as well as to use the same word to make himself material or immaterial and invisible.

All of Quality's intellectual properties were sold to DC Comics in 1956, including Kid Eternity. But DC Comics wouldn't get round to Kid Eternity until the eighties, as part of World's Finest Comics, revealed to be Christopher Freeman, brother of Freddie Freeman, Captain Marvel Jr.

Kid Eternity was rebooted in 1991 by Grant Morrison and Duncan Fegredo as a mature readers mini-series, it returned the Kid to his nameless roots and severed ties with the Marvel Family. While it kept most of the original continuity intact, it also made some significant changes to the character's backstory. Kid Eternity became a new series from Ann Nocenti and Sean Phillips from 1993 to 1994. Now the Kid arrives at artificial heaven on his death, created by the supernatural Lords of Chaos, who make the Kid their unwitting servant by convincing him he had been killed too early and that they would return him to life for the error. The people he summons are actually demons who assume the form of the figures he desires and it is now all of a plot by the Lords of Chaos to earn their way back into Heaven by forcing the evolution of mankind, a deed for which they feel God will forgive their past transgressions.

Kid Eternity is killed in the opening pages of JSA #1 in 1999 by the sorcerer Mordru, who seeks to wipe out all agents of Order or Chaos.

Returning in 2006 in Teen Titans, to wedge open the doorway between life and death, at some point Kid Eternity rebelled against the Lords of Chaos. He cam now only summon one soul at a time and only for just over 1 minute, before being kidnapped and beaten to death by the Calculator.

The New 52 reboot in 2012 saw Kid Eternity appeared in a new National Comics: Eternity one-shot issue by Jeff Lemire and Cully Hamner. His origin was revised again as Christopher Freeman, but this time he is a New York police coroner who gains the power to resurrect the dead. And that would be that… for another ten years.

In this Batman: Urban Legends #11, Kid Eternity returns once more, in the New 52 fashion, but now a coroner for Gotham City PD. After all, everything has to be a Batman book this week… ten years just flies by, doesn't it?

