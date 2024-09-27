Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Vault | Tagged: Godfather Of Hell, Kid Maroon

Kid Maroon & Godfather Of Hell in Vault Comics' December 2024 Solicits

Christopher Cantwell and Victor Santos continue their deceit with Kid Maroon, in Vault Comics' December 2024 solicits.

Christopher Cantwell and Victor Santos are continuing their deceit with their new comic book series Kid Maroon, with the second issue in Vault Comics' December 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as more Godfather Of Hell by Cavan Scott and Pius Bak. Still rather slim pickings for the publisher in the run-up to Christmas.

KID MAROON #2 CVR A SANTOS

VAULT COMICS

OCT241957

OCT241958 – KID MAROON #2 CVR B 5 COPY INCV

OCT241959 – KID MAROON #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV

OCT241960 – KID MAROON #2 CVR D 20 COPY INCV

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Victor Santos (A / CA) Victor Santos

Kid Maroon has something he's never really had before in his life: a friend. What's more is that Billy Beans is also a kid, albeit one that couldn't be more different than our hard-nosed 12-year-old detective. Can Kid relax and let himself be a boy for a minute, or will the gruesome murder mystery he's spiraling around swallow him down the drain? Meanwhile, Woody Gunk and Soup Nuts are moving in. Blockhead's trial heats up. And some weirdo with red spectacles keeps setting peculiar fires all over Crimeville.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

GODFATHER OF HELL #3 CVR A BAK

VAULT COMICS

OCT241961

OCT241962 – GODFATHER OF HELL #3 CVR B 5 COPY INCV

OCT241963 – GODFATHER OF HELL #3 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LUANA

OCT241964 – GODFATHER OF HELL #3 CVR D 20 COPY INCV

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Pius Bak

Fallen priests? Fast cars driving like bats out of hell? The Devil's debt collector finally realizes what's at stake when the truth about the love of his life is laid bare.

But who can you trust when you're dead?

Demonic gangster action from New York Times Bestseller Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic, Union Jack the Ripper, Shadow Service) and Bram Stoker Award-winning artist Pius Bak (Eat the Rich, The Magicians, Stranger Things).

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

