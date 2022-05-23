Kid Toussaint & Aveline Stokart's Elle(s) From Ablaze in August 2022

Elle(s) is the new launch from Ablaze in August, from creators Kid Toussaint and Aveline Stokart. Originally published in France by Le Lombard and digitally by Europe Comics, it's now coming to the US in print – and English.

(W) Kid Toussaint (A / CA) Aveline Stokart

Elle is just another teenage girl…most of the time. Bubbly and good-natured, she wastes no time making friends on her first day at her new school. But Elle has a secret: she hasn't come alone. She's brought with her a colorful mix of personalities, which come out when she least expects it…

Who is Elle, really? And will her new friends stand by her when they find out the truth?

ABLAZE proudly present Elle(s), a vibrant, entertaining new series for readers of all ages. Featuring brilliant, Pixar-reminiscent art from Aveline Stokart, and a gripping story by Kid Toussaint that brings moments of real emotion, mystery and intrigue and humor together during the epic highs and lows of high school.

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Marco B. Bucci (A / CA) Riccardo Atzeni

It is the morning of January 10, 2016, and thirty-year-old Samuel is ready to leave the house and live another day of his ordinary existence. As soon as he arrives on the street, he learns about David Bowie's death. The news strikes him so hard that he is stunned, and his are not moments of bewilderment, but hours, days, years, and centuries…he finds himself catapulted across space and time.

He awakens hundreds of thousands of years later, in a society of the future-in the year 200016-not so different from his own, although he is surrounded by people dressed as dinosaurs, integrated biological technologies, and there is a global well-being. Is it perhaps the utopia of the future? Samuel will have to try to find out and find his own dimension in the process, without losing himself.

Red Lightning is a touching tribute to David Bowie. Six years after Bowie's death, Marco B. Bucci redefines science fiction with a graphic novel masterfully illustrated by the talented Riccardo Atzeni. Long live the White Duke!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 24.99

(W) Mathieu Gabella, Julien Blondel, Robert E. Howard (A) Anthony Jean

ABLAZE adds to its bestselling line of UNCENSORED Robert E. Howard Cimmerian graphic novels. Discover the true Conan, unrestrained, violent, and sexual. Read the story as he intended!

The Cimmerian Vol 4 includes two complete stories, "Beyond The Black River", and "Hour of the Dragon", plus bonus material, including the original prose stories, in one epic hardcover collection!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 29.99

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Shawn Martinbrough (CA) Jock

In the midst of preparing a satellite in orbit, the crew of the Atlantis is pulled off course in a way that makes them question beyond where they are being taken, but HOW they are being taken there. Back on Earth, Darla comes face to face with the people who have taken her captive, forcing her to question what is real and what is a conspiracy that will cost people their lives.

Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One, James Bond, The Losers, Hellblazer), Shawn Martinbrough (Thief of Thieves, Batman: Detective Comics, The Black Panther, Hellboy), Dave Stewart (Hellboy, DC: The New Frontier, The Umbrella Academy), and Jock (Batman, The Losers) bring you a psychological sci-fi horror comic full of alien conspiracy… Promethee 13:13 tells the thrilling fast-paced space drama leading up to the moments of September 21, 2019 at 13:13.

In Shops: Aug 17, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) Max Bemis (A) Rodney Buchemi (CA) Seba Fiumara

ROBERT E. HOWARD'S HYBORIAN AGE UNLEASHED!

See its true skull-cracking nature, its unrestrained blood-splattering violence, mayhem, and sexuality!

Two she-pirates, one recently dead, and the other less than willing are all that stands between chaos and order.

Bêlit and Valeria take their crew across Hyperborea to stop the wizards and magicians that are threatening the realm in an attempt to contact the god responsible for Bêlit's reemergence, but the quest takes a detour when she feels the need to prove herself. And now what was an adventure may turn into a suicide mission!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 3.99

(W) J.P. Roth (A) Sabine Rich (CA) J. Scott Campbell

Fall into a world of fairytales that tests all the theories of magic…in JP Roth and Sabine Rich's Theory of Magic.

On the day the god Cronus was born, it is said, the earth quaked and screamed at its core. The cliffs bordering the sea crashed together, flames shot into the open sky. Each flame carried a Seelie fairy. In their blood flowed the magic of the old worlds and the fire of immorality. The Unseelie were formed in the ashes that fell to the ground, they carried no flame and could die. The ruling gods struck an accord with the Unseelie who protested their fate: Every hundred years, a Seelie fairy must be human for three days, in that time, the Unseelie could hunt their immortal flame, and gods would close their eyes,

A princess of firelight and next in line for the Seelie throne, Selyara is a girl who wants only freedom. Given no protection, she must face three days as a human, alone. Lavara sits on the Seelie throne as queen regent until Selyara has completed and survived her human trial. If Selyara dies, Lavara will take the throne.

JP Roth & Sabine Rich's Theory of Magic graphic novel holds seven chapters of full color story and art, drawn and colored by Sabine Rich, and includes a cover gallery as well as sketch and layout bonus pages, and a new cover by J Scott Campbell!

In Shops: Aug 31, 2022

SRP: 19.99

(W) Bounthavy Suvilay

The 2nd volume in the hit art book series, covering the history, artwork, and sound design of independent video games!

Indie Games 2 explores the major developments in independent games since 2018. Superbly illustrated and documented, for enthusiasts and curious amateurs alike, this book gives voice to those who drive this cultural industry. Featuring exclusive interviews, and more than 300 illustrations, concept arts and unpublished sketches, through which the reader will get a glimpse behind the scenes and get answers from the key people behind the blockbuster independent video games.

Discover more than 300 independent video games within, including: A Plague Tale: Innocence, A short Hike, Children of Morta, Carto, Creaks, Eastward, Factorio, Frostpunk, Genesis Noir, Haven, LUNA-The Shadow Dust, Old Man's Journey, Return of the Obra Dinn, Sayonara Wild Hearts, Season, Slay the Spire, Spelunky 2, Untitled Goose Game, When the Past Was Around, and more…

In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

SRP: 39.99