Kidpool/Spider-Boy #1 Preview: Double Trouble

Kidpool/Spider-Boy #1 hits stores this Thursday! Will these two youthful heroes save the day, or will their antics bring back the Comics Code? A holiday treat for all ages!

HISTORIC FIRST MEETING! Your favorite foul-mouthed adolescent, KIDPOOL, is back in comic book form starring alongside the biggest debut character in recent memory, SPIDER-BOY! Will the Adolescent-Arachnid be able to keep the Murderous Middle-Grader from causing the return of the Comics Code? UNLIKELY! But Bailey is going to try! Don't miss the comic that every kid and kid-at-heart in America is going to sneakily read under their sheets with a flashlight!

Kidpool/Spider-Boy #1

by Christopher Yost & Nathan Stockman & Jed Dougherty & Marvel Various, cover by Humberto Ramos

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (79 g) | 130 per carton

On sale Dec 25, 2024 | 48 Pages | 75960621178400111

Rated T+

$6.99

Variants:

75960621178400116 – KIDPOOL/SPIDER-BOY #1 PACO MEDINA VARIANT – $6.99 US | $8.75 CAN

75960621178400121 – KIDPOOL/SPIDER-BOY #1 TODD NAUCK VARIANT – $6.99 US | $8.75 CAN

75960621178400131 – KIDPOOL/SPIDER-BOY #1 CHRIS CAMPANA VARIANT – $6.99 US | $8.75 CAN

