Kids & Monsters, Popeye, Bernie Wrightson Massive August 2024 Solicits

Adam Lawson, Maxi Dall'o and Mike Spicer launch Kids & Monsters #1 in Massive's August 2024 solicits and a tribute book for Bernie Wrightson

Adam Lawson, Maxi Dall'o and Mike Spicer launch Kids & Monsters #1 in Massive's August 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as the first collection of Liquid Kill, and more issues of Ramgod, Luchaverse Catalyst, and the launch of Eye Lie Popeye from Marcus Williams, for the final eye when that character will be in copyright… so they are allowed to do pretty much anything with him. And there is an amazing tribute book for Bernie Wrightson including credits from Mike Mignola, Bill Sienkiewicz, Thomas Jane, Tim Bradstreet, Jimmy Palmiotti, Joe Rubenstein, Yanick Paquette, Howard Chaykin, Dan Panosian, Mark Wheatley, Francesco Francavilla, Joe Jusko, Dan Brereton, Patrick Olliffe, Eric Powell, Kyle Hotz, Troy Nixey, Dave Johnson, Todd Stashwick, Ron Marz, Ale Garza, Allen Milgrom, Shannon Eric Denton, Tony Harris, Jason Miller, Jim Valentino, Brett Blevins, Steve Rude, Bob Almond, Kelley Jones, Jeff Johnson and more – as well as Bernie Wrightson himself. And the launch of a new Assassin's Creed; Visionaries.

KIDS & MONSTERS #1 (OF 4) CVR A SMITH

MASSIVE

JUN241037

JUN241038 – KIDS & MONSTERS #1 (OF 4) CVR B DALLO

JUN241039 – KIDS & MONSTERS #1 (OF 4) CVR C IZZO

JUN241040 – KIDS & MONSTERS #1 (OF 4) CVR D RICHARDSON HOMAGE

JUN241041 – KIDS & MONSTERS #1 (OF 4) CVR E 10 COPY INCV VIDEO GAME HOMA

(W) Adam Lawson (A) Maxi Dall'o, Mike Spicer (CA) Jake Smith

The stylized artist behind Godzilla: War for Humanity (IDW), Jake Smith is a perfect fit for the unique world of Kids & Monsters!

STRANGER THINGS meets POKÉMON in Adam Lawson's KIDS & MONSTERS. The co-writer of Massive's hit series Wesley Snipes' The Exiled, and the director of Wil Wheaton's TableTop, Spellslingers, Sagas of Sundry and Escape the Night, delivers something for younger readers in this all-new teen horror-adventure.

Three troubled teenagers from the crumbling town of Lovelock get sucked into an ancient war after finding monsters in their backpacks. With cracks forming around their town seeming to mirror their parents' looming divorce, a path has opened to the realm of Beasts and Monsters.

The trio tries to navigate the war at home while they fight to survive the one raging between the World Within and the World We Know. With the help of the Monsters in their backpacks, will they be able to stop the Red Beasts and save their family?

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

LIQUID KILL TP VOL 01 (MR)

MASSIVE

JUN241035

JUN241036 – LIQUID KILL TP VOL 01 1ST PRINT ED (MR)

(W) Max Hoven, Aaron Crow (A / CA) Gabriel Iumazark

LIQUID KILL follows sadist-slaughtering vigilantes as they encounter pure evil in a blood-soaked cyberpunk future (à la GHOST IN THE SHELL meets JOHN WICK) written by the creators of the critically acclaimed series IT EATS WHAT FEEDS IT and artist Gabriel Iumazark (Boom! Studios).

For the staff and clientele of a mysterious island hotel, it's just another night of luxury and vice until members of Liquid Kill (a notoriously violent, all-female militia), lay siege. Demanding compliance or death as they gather intelligence, the adrenaline quickly floods the halls as the team eliminates all threats with ease in their search for their kidnapped leader. That is until something is unleashed… something hungry.

If there's anyone prepared for the evils on the island, it's these fearless killers, but when the undaunted begin to falter, their foe must be truly monstrous.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

RAMGOD #2 (OF 6) CVR A TRUNNEC (MR)

MASSIVE

JUN241042

JUN241043 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 6) CVR B WILLIS (MR)

JUN241044 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 6) CVR C PAREL (MR)

JUN241045 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 6) CVR D DATTOLI (MR)

JUN241046 – RAMGOD #2 (OF 6) CVR E 10 COPY INCV WILLIS B&W (MR)

(W) Morgan Rosenblum, Owen Rosenblum (A) Caanan White, Ren Spiller, Ismail Nihad (CA) Hector Trunnec

Cover by Hector Trunnec, known for his work on Heavy Metal Magazine and as the series artist behind Massive Publishing's Astrobots.

THE FUTURE'S MOST DANGEROUS SPORT JUST GOT A NEW PLAYER.

RAMGOD feels like Point Break meets Fast & Furious, but in a CyberPunk setting that introduces a brand new super high-octane global sport.

NCPD Beat Cop, Clint Bowler has his son Malcolm for the weekend -the one time per month he's allotted by the courts. While at a local diner, their quality time is interrupted when a nearby crime in progress is reported. Though off duty, Clint chooses to pursue the perpetrator. The chase is captured on video and goes viral.

Meanwhile, RAMGOD the world's hottest sport, has just announced that all teams must add a fifth player. The Barracudas, fresh off a loss in the finals, must now figure out who to add to their tight knit group, given their nefarious "side hustle."

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

LUCHAVERSE CATALYST #2 (OF 3) CVR A TOMASELLI (MR)

MASSIVE

JUN241047

JUN241048 – LUCHAVERSE CATALYST #2 (OF 3) CVR B COLAPIETRO CONNECTING (M

JUN241049 – LUCHAVERSE CATALYST #2 (OF 3) CVR C MICELLI (MR)

JUN241050 – LUCHAVERSE CATALYST #2 (OF 3) CVR D CABA (MR)

JUN241051 – LUCHAVERSE CATALYST #2 (OF 3) CVR E 10 COPY INCV POSTER HOMA

(W) Marco Lopez, Ivan Plaza (A) Javier Caba, Bryan Magnaye, Alessandro Micelli (CA) Francesco Tomaselli

Cover by Francesco Tomaselli who has worked on Marvel Comics covers, DC Comics titles including Action Comics, Dynamite's Disney series, and multiple Spawn covers.

It all starts here with the three-part launch of the epic new shared Luchaverse! The world's most famous luchadores battle in the ring by day, and serve humanity as monster hunters and world protectors by night. In this series, Masked Republic Comics and Massive Publishing bring back the glory and tradition of real-life lucha libre stars in comic books, setting the stage for a new era filled with epic cross-genre action in a shared universe.

In this second installment of the epic new shared Luchaverse, Brothers Penta Zero M and Rey Fenix, "The Lucha Brothers," have been the sport's dominant tag team for the last decade but success in the ring isn't enough. Looking for more, Penta embarks on a dangerous quest to locate an ancient source of unimaginable power which could change the future of mankind forever!

"Los Cadetes del Espacio" Solar & Super Astro hold the most arcane secrets of The Luchaverse. Seemingly the sole survivors of a centuries-long war, the duo explored the universe only to return to Earth and live as champion luchadores for 50 years. When the Lucha brothers actions cause cosmic repercussions, Solar & Super Astro must suit up once again to protect the cosmos in their greatest fight yet!

In Shops: Aug 21, 2024

EYE LIE POPEYE #1 CVR F CALERO HOMAGE

MASSIVE

JUN241053

(W) Marcus Williams (A) Marcus Williams (CA) Michael Calero

Michael Calero (Quested, Alpha Betas, American Psycho) brings this special homage variant to the world of the classic comic hero.

Popeye, arguably one of the most iconic characters in comic book history, makes his return to comic shops this May. The century old comic strip and legendary cartoon character is reimagined for the modern age, in this brand new series by Marcus Williams (Marvel's Captain America). Popeye: Eye Lie Popeye reimagines the pop culture staple in a high-energy, manga-inspired monthly comic series that explores Popeye's past and finally reveals the century-long mystery of how he lost his eye! Was it an epic battle or some nautical accident? The truth finally comes out as an old enemy from the sea returns to face off against the legendary Sailor Man.

With the rich history of the character and this action-packed new take lifted from the pages of top-selling manga like One Piece and Dragon Ball, Eye Lie Popeye will appeal to both traditional comic fans and younger manga readers alike.

In Shops: Aug 14, 2024

BERNIE WRIGHTSON ARTBOOK A TRIBUTE HC

MASSIVE SELECT

JUN241024

(A) Bernie Wrightson, Mike Mignola, Bill Sienkiewicz, Thomas Jane, Tim Bradstreet, Jimmy Palmiotti, Joe Rubenstein, Yanick Paquette, Howard Chaykin, Dan Panosian, Mark Wheatley, Francesco Francavilla, Joe Jusko, Dan Brereton, Patrick Olliffe, Eric Powell, Kyle Hotz, Troy Nixey, Dave Johnson, Todd Stashwick, Ron Marz, Ale Garza, Allen Milgrom, Shannon Eric Denton, Tony Harris, Jason Miller, Jim Valentino, Brett Blevins, Steve Rude, Bob Almond, Kelley Jones, Jeff Johnson, Various

This deluxe hardcover tome is a must-have for horror aficionados and fans of Wrightson's essential work on titles like Swamp Thing, Stephen King's Creepshow and Frankenstein.With written remembrances and original artwork from a variety of top comic industry and Hollywood talent – including 30 pieces from the Legendary Bernie Wrightson PLUS contributions from other iconic creators like Mike Mignola, Bill Sienkiewicz, Thomas Jane, Tim Bradstreet, Jimmy Palmiotti, Joe Rubenstein, Yannick Paquette, Howard Chaykin, Dan Panosian, Mark Wheatley, Francesco Francavilla, Joe Jusko, Dan Brereton, Patrick Olliffe, Eric Powell, Kyle Hotz, Troy Nixey, Dave Johnson, Todd Stashwick, Ron Marz, Ale Garza, Allen Milgrom, Shannon Eric Denton, Tony Harris, Jason Miller, Jim Valentino, Brett Blevins, Steve Rude, Bob Almond, Kelley Jones, Jeff Johnson, and many more!

This unique arrangement of original artwork inspired by the works of the legendary artist Bernie Wrightson is a collaboration with Monster Forge Productions and has been curated by the same people who produced some of Printed in Blood's top artbooks like John Carpenter's The Thing, Aliens, and Stranger Things.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

HANNIBAL ARTBOOK HC

MASSIVE SELECT

JUN241025

(A) Josh Alvarado, Alex McVey, Tom Savage, Nick Charge, Chantal Handley, Rodolfo Reyes, Lisa McIntyre, Jerry Pesce (CA) Chelsea Lowe

The second offering from Printed in Blood is this fully licensed collection featuring nearly 150 new pieces of original artwork inspired by the hit NBC TV series Hannibal, starring Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy. It has been curated by the same people who brought you the artbooks based upon John Carpenter's – The Thing, Stranger Things, Aliens and Ghostbusters and includes special writeups by the show's executive producers, Bryan Fuller and Martha De Laurentiis.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

ASSASSINS CREED VISIONARIES #1 (OF 4) METAL MASSIVE SELECT (

MASSIVE SELECT

JUN241034

(W) Ale Santos (A) Rafael Albuquerque, Stephane Louis, Marcelo Maiolo, Vera Daviet (CA) Tehani Farr

Cover design by British-Mexican artist Tehani Farr, who has worked for World of Warcraft, Puma, Sony Entertainment, E Entertainment Television, Stranger Comics, and more. This variant was created as a Massive Select exclusive and is available now as a metal variant.

The Assassin's Creed® franchise was created over 15 years ago, so what better way to celebrate it than to give renowned comic artists complete creative freedom to share their own, personal visions of Ubisoft's hidden blade-wielding, parkour-running, century-spanning Assassin's Creed®! Each issue will feature 2 stories by today's top talents in the comics and pop culture industry.

In this first issue, celebrated artist RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (American Vampire, Blue Beetle, Detective Comics, Prodigy) is joined by writer Ale Santos and colourist Marcelo Maiolo. They tell us a story set during the 70ies Brazilian Dictatorship, where a Revolutionary Fighter is captured and sent to a military basement, also known as Torture Rooms…

Also, renowned European writer/artist STÉPHANE LOUIS (Tessa Agent Intergalactique, Carmen McCallum, Aquablue) is joined by Véra Daviet to weave us a tale set in a future where the Templars are on the verge, yet again, of eliminating the Assassin Brotherhood once and for all!

In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

