Kids These Days & Dyed Hard in Keenspot December 2024 Solicits

WWE NXT wrestler Ethan Page launches Kids These Days, a cross between The Boys and Power Rangers in Keenspot's December 2024 solicits.

WWE NXT wrestler Ethan Page, Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho launch Kids These Days, a cross between The Boys and Power Rangers in Keenspot's December 2024 solicits and solicitations. As well as Rob Potchak and J Hammond launch a bunny action adventure comic with Dyed Hard…

DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR A J HAMMOND

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

OCT241687

OCT241688 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR B ROB POTCHAK

OCT241689 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR C MICHAEL ADAMS

OCT241690 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR D JUSTIN STEWART POTCHAK

OCT241691 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR E J HAMMOND EGGS CVR

OCT241692 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP

OCT241693 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR G BLOODY HOLOFOIL FLIP

OCT241694 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR H J HAMMOND METAL CVR

OCT241695 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR I BLANK SKETCH

OCT241696 – DYED HARD #1 (OF 3) CVR J FREE 75 COPY BLOOD METAL INCV (NET

(W) Rob Potchak (A / CA) J Hammond

From the creator of Junior High Horrors, X-Liefelds, and The Mango Lorian comes a bloody tale of the Easter Bunny trying to enjoy a simple vacation, only to find out that an evil group of mercenaries have taken his destination and all its visitors hostage. Now it's up to Peter Cottontail to return to his violent roots, save the hostages, and get back in time to deliver Easter joy to the kids of the world. Featuring the animated art style of J. Hammond, this "Not for Kids" title screams Venture Bros. meets Violent Night and delivers on the promise that the Easter Bunny is the perfect action hero!

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR A WILSON GANDOLPHO

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

OCT241697

OCT241698 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR B WILSON GANDOLPHO

OCT241699 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR C WILSON GANDOLPHO

OCT241700 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR D J HAMMOND

OCT241701 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR E ROB POTCHAK

OCT241702 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR F HOLOFOIL FLIP

OCT241703 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR G METAL COVER

OCT241704 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR H BLANK SKETCH COVER

OCT241705 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR I FREE 25 COPY VIRGIN FLIP

OCT241706 – KIDS THESE DAYS #1 CVR J FREE 50 COPY VIRGIN HOLOFOIL FLIP (

(W) Ethan Page, Brett Murphy (A / CA) Wilson Gandolpho

WWE NXT superstar "All Ego" Ethan Page teams with Paranormal Hitmen and Toy creators Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho to bring you twisted new sci-fi comedy series Kids These Days that's a cross between The Boys and Power Rangers! What would a team of brash, egotistical teenagers really do with power and a giant alien mech when an invading horde of kaiju arrives from outer space? Become instant celebrities and influencers, of course! Look, they'll save the world when they get to it, okay?

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

KILLTOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR A TODD SKULL/ ROB PRIOR (MR)

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

OCT241707

OCT241708 – KILLTOWN #2 (OF 3) CVR B SAMPAY HOLOFOIL (MR)

(W) Regina Kim (A) Alexandre Santana, Sergio Melegrito (CA) Todd Skull, Rob Prior

In development with Sony Entertainment! With a second chance at life, Min recruits three bad-ass Asian American women who have all been undermined their whole lives. Together, they form KillTown, a vampire street gang that goes on brutal feeding sprees to rouse fear in Koreatown. But as Min grows in power and ego, she gets greedier and more reckless, which only puts her gang in greater danger.

In Shops: Dec 11, 2024

SRP: 0

ONE NIGHT IN PRAGUE GN

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

OCT241709

(A / CA) Tadd Galusha

A new fantasy adventure graphic novel from the mind of Constantin Werner, screenwriter and producer of the upcoming motion picture In The Lost Lands based on a story by George R.R. Martin, starring Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich, directed by Paul WS Anderson! After young concert pianist Siwan loses part of his hand in a tragic accident, his family falls into a serious crisis. Following a strange prediction by a psychic, he departs for Prague with his supportive father Minkyu and good-humored uncle Jinwoo. They must find a mysterious white cat, who allegedly holds the key to Siwan's future. Once reaching the Czech capital, they're drawn into an ancient struggle between two groups of mystical shapeshifters!

In Shops: Dec 04, 2024

SRP: 0

ROBOT + GIRL #5 CVR A MIKE WHITE

KEENSPOT ENTERTAINMENT

OCT241710

OCT241711 – ROBOT + GIRL #5 CVR B MIKE WHITE

(W) Mike White (A / CA) Mike White

A.R.R.A. and Mari burn the midnight oil practicing for the tournament that will determine their freedom. Eventually, Mari crashes from exhaustion and A.R.R.A. ventures out alone to get her some food while she sleeps. Inside the restaurant he catches the attention of two unidentified and ominous-looking goons who follow him back to Mari's apartment.

In Shops: Dec 18, 2024

SRP: 0

