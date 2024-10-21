Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Kill Town, mad cave

Kill Town #1 Launches in Mad Cave Studios' Solicits for January 2025

Kill Town #1 by Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Martina Niosi Launches in Mad Cave Studios' solicits and solicitations for January 2025

Kill Town #1 by Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Martina Niosi launches in Mad Cave Studios' solicits and solicitations for January 2025. Alongside the Flash Gordon Vol. 1 TPB, Gatchaman: Galactor TPB, Gatchaman #6, Dick Tracy #7, Dick Tracy Encore Edition Set, Revolution 9 #4, Hour Of The Wolf #3, Exit City #3, Galaxy Of Madness Vol. 1 TPB, The Mammoth TPB, The Body Trade #4, The Hexiles #3, Kosher Mafia #5, The Last Wardens #6, Long Cold Winter #2, Murder Kingdom #3, Prairie Gods #4, Soul Taker #6, Spectrum #2, String #3, Synap #2 and the Pantomime graphic novel, alongside their subsidiary Papercutz.

"In a world where hope rides the rails, every stop could be your last… Mad Cave Studios is thrilled to announce KILL TRAIN the forthcoming adrenaline-pumping dystopian horror series written by award-winning screenwriter Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (Jill and the Killers), featuring illustrations by Italian comic artist Martina Niosi with colors by designer and Ernesto Basile Art Institute graduate Simone D'Angelo, letters by Becca Carey, cover A by Skylar Patridge, and variant cover by Allison Sampson."

"Kill Train is both the most psychotic and, paradoxically, the most personal thing I've ever written. The basic concept came to me in a dream many years ago, but when it came time to outline the story, I was going through one of the darkest moments of my life. I could have run from it, I suppose. I could have drummed up some cool, exciting plot with a character I plucked from my imagination, but that's not what happened. I was sad and angry and desperate. And so, instead, I poured every bit of my own rage, frustration, and devastation into this story, and by the end of the outline – which I wrote almost entirely on the Eurostar from Paris to London and back again – I felt completely and totally validated. Writing this book changed me. It helped me heal, and it reminded me what I'm made of. I can not wait to share it with the world." -Olivia Cuartero-Briggs, Author

"Working on Kill Train is one of my best work experiences. Olivia's story is immersive and lets the reader empathize with the characters because it shows us feelings, fears and difficulties that many human beings have in common but are often hidden. Kill Train instead guides us through these feelings with a growing suspense, showing us both the darker side and the courage to go forward. I tried to express this vortex of emotions with my drawings that evolved along with the atmosphere of the story and found completeness with Simone's colors. Kill Train's result is definitely the work of an excellent team that has made the creation of this comic book a moment of growth, reflection and fun and I am sure that the reader will notice and enjoy it." – Artist, Martina Niosi

"Coloring Kill Train has been and is an ongoing surprise, because the story is full of very fun palettes to make and I'm sure readers will appreciate the dark and introspective tones of the story. Especially the darkest moments that the protagonist goes through that Martina was able to interpret well and of which I hope I have given justice through color. I learned a lot working on this book. I can't wait for people to read it." –Colorist, Simone Di Angelo

KILL TRAIN #1 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: OLIVIA CUARTERO-BRIGGS

ARTIST: MARTINA NIOSI

COLORIST: SIMONE D'ANGELO

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

COVER A: SKYLAR PATRIDGE COVER B: ALISON SAMPSON

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN+

To control the population explosion that nearly crippled the city, New York has instituted Kill Train, a randomized, extermination program where designated subway trains are picked at random, and all the passengers are slaughtered by the end of the line. In this not-so-distant future, we meet Vanessa, a struggling single mom in the midst of a nervous breakdown, who discovers that she, herself, is on a Kill Train. Now, for once in her life and with everything to prove, Vanessa decides she's not going down without a fight.

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 22, 2025 FOC DATE: DECEMBER 30, 2024

FLASH GORDON VOL. 1(TRADE PAPERBACK)

AUTHOR: JEREMY ADAMS

ARTIST: WILL CONRAD

COLORIST: LEE LOUGHRIDGE

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

COVER ARTIST: DAN PANOSIAN

RELEASE DATE

JANUARY 29, 2025

FOC DATE: JANUARY 6, 2025

PAGES: 160 FULL COLOR

$17.99 TEEN

ESCAPE FROM PLANET DEATH! Flash awakes on a secret prison planet somewhere in the galaxy. Upon learning that Dale Arden is the subject of an assassination plot, he's forced to break out and make his way across the galaxy to save her. Along the way, he encounters old friends, new threats, and a greater mystery surrounding WHO is pulling the strings of this universe. Collects issues #0-5.

GATCHAMAN: GALACTOR (TRADE PAPERBACK)

AUTHOR: STEVE ORLANDO

ARTISTS: KATH LOBO &

PASQUALE QUALANO

COLORISTS: KATH LOBO &

REBECCA NALTY

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

RELEASE DATE

JANUARY 22, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 30, 2024

PAGES: 104 FULL COLOR

$17.99 TEEN+

NO ONE CHALLENGES BERG KATSE AND LIVES! An all new graphic novel spinning off Mad Cave's Gatchaman series! Galactor is under siege by a threat from within! After a secret attempt on his life, Berg Katse sets about to uncover a conspiracy within Galactor, born of their earliest days. Galactor's leader goes undercover to hunt, identify, and ruthlessly dispense with a revolution growing within Galactor's ranks. The masked villain Berg Katse must root out a conspiracy within Galactor, the sinister organization that plagues Science Ninja Team Gatchaman. Collects "The Rival" short story from Gatchaman #0 and the complete fourissue Gatchaman: Galactor miniseries.

GATCHAMAN #6 (ONGOING)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: CHRIS BATISTA

COLORIST: CARLOS LOPEZ

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 15, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 23, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

While browsing in an antique shop, Jinpei stumbles upon an ancient map. Excited by the discovery, he brings it to the rest of the Science Ninja Team, which sparks a thrilling treasure hunt. The map leads them through ancient ruins and dangerous terrains as they follow its clues…but are they able to make it out alive with the treasure intact? A civilian-clothes interlude for the Science Ninja Team in the vein of The Goonies!

DICK TRACY #7 (ONGOING)

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA & MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 15, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 23, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

As a new player cements their place in the city's underworld hierarchy, detective Dick Tracy and his allies must follow the trail of a deadly killer–a path that puts him at odds with one of his closest friends. Get in on the ground floor of a new arc in the acclaimed crime series featuring the iconic Detective in Yellow!



DICK TRACY #1-5

DAVE JOHNSON ENCORE EDITION SET

RELEASE DATE

JANUARY 15, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 23, 2024

ASK YOUR RETAILER FOR PRICING!

AUTHORS: ALEX SEGURA &

MICHAEL MORECI

ARTIST: GERALDO BORGES

COLORIST: MARK ENGLERT

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

COVER ARTIST: DAVE JOHNSON

The first Mad Cave DICK TRACY story arc deserves an encore! Eisner Award-winning artist Dave Johnson (100 Bullets, Invincible, Deadpool) immortalizes the villains Flat Top, Mumbles, Itchy, Lips Manlis, and Pruneface on these Encore Edition cover variants of DICK TRACY #1-5, respectively, available in this five-issue set. Printed with cardstock covers, these rare collectible Encore Editions are sure to appeal to loyal DICK TRACY Crime Stoppers everywhere!

EXIT CITY #3 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: CARLOS RENO

COLORIST: JAO CANOLA

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER ARTIST: ROSSI GIFFORD

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 22, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 30, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

With the truth now out in the open, Vee and her crew take action and descend upon Volta's compound, but Volta and the Order of 9 will not be brought down so easily– but they never expected what Vee's prepared for them! It's the Order vs. Revolution in the bombastic finale of Revolution 9, the first series in the Underworld universe.

HOUR OF THE WOLF #3 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: DANILO BEYRUTH

COLORIST: FABI MARQUES

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

COVER ARTIST: ANDREI BRESSAN

COVER COLORIST: ADRIANO LUCAS

Having escaped from the painting, Owen and Jan go through a door bringing up haunting memories from Owen's past over two centuries ago. But time is running out, and Ellen is still in danger back home. It's up to Owen and Jan to confront the nightmare before them if they're going to save Ellen from the Businessman and keep Owen from getting stuck in time.

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 15, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 23, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

REVOLUTION 9 #4 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: MARK LONDON

ARTIST: KARL MOSTERT

COLORIST: DAVID BARON

LETTERER: DAVE SHARPE

All that Miller knows is that McCormick is missing and she's not going to get any help from the other officers at ECPD. What Miller doesn't know is that McCormick's world is crumbling around him. McCormick is being held captive by a very public figure and it's up to Eve to save her partner from the very government she works for.

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 22, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 30, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

DESCEND INTO MADNESS AND FIND

THE MAMMOTH (TRADE PAPERBACK)

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 22, 2025

THE TRUTH! Something is wrong in the deep forests of Broke Tree Valley. Something deadly. Something mammoth. The legends speak of something larger than human comprehension…A monstrous phantom that disappears for decades at a time. Now, it's back, and things are about to go Very Bad if four people—Olivia, Jess, Kokoro, and Mason, scientists who have come to the small city of Kasbro to investigate a bizarre series of seismic activities in this heavily forested valley—can't put the Mammoth to rest. One real problem with this is…Olivia's dead.

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 30, 2024

PAGES: 128 FULL COLOR

$17.99 TEEN+

RELEASE DATE

JANUARY 15, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 23, 2024

PAGES: 128 FULL COLOR

$17.99 TEEN+

GALAXY OF MADNESS VOL. 1 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

AUTHOR: MAGDALENE VISAGGIO

ARTIST: MICHAEL AVON OEMING

COLORIST: TAKI SOMA

LETTERER: MORGAN MARTINEZ

AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN

ARTIST: ARJUNA SUSINI

COLORIST: PIPPA BOWLAND

LETTERER: CHARLES PRITCHETT

THE DEAD WILL LEAD THE WAY. In the far-flung thrilling future of the 41st Century, and on the other side of the galaxy, a swashbuckling space archaeologist, Vigil Virgo, is on the cusp of learning a universe-shattering secret in this four-color fantasy! But she'll have to dive into the abyss, where no human was ever meant to go, to do it. The question is what happens when she emerges from the other side? Collects issues #1-5.

THE BODY TRADE #4 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: ZAC THOMPSON

ARTIST: JOK

LETTERER:

HASSAN OTSMANE-ELHAOU

Kim wakes handcuffed to a hospital bed. His reckless quest for vengeance has finally caught up with him. An old friend arrives to deliver some devastating news… he's dying. But if Kim so chooses… he can donate his body to "science."

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 8, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 16, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

THE HEXILES #3 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: CULLEN BUNN

ARTIST: JOE BOCARDO

COLORIST: MANOLI MARTINEZ

LETTERER: EL TORRES

Sometimes, it's hard to learn the truth about your parents–especially when your father is a sorcerer working for the legions of Hell. The Hexiles, though, must delve into the dark and bloody past of Jamison Kreel if they hope to break the curse that he has placed upon them.

+RELEASE DATE JANUARY 15, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 23, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 MATURE

THE LAST WARDENS #6 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: ELLIOT SPERL & AMIT TISHLER

ARTIST: RUI SILVEIRA

COLORIST: FRANCESCO SEGALA

LETTERER: FRANK CVETKOVIC

COVER ARTIST: ZACH HOWARD

COVER COLORIST: NELSON DÁNIEL

Danielle Pryer leads the Wardens to the bleeding heart of Bleakwood In a final desperate attempt to defeat the Drifter. Working together as a team, the Wardens make their last stand as Danny finally discovers the origins of her brother's monstrous mutation and what will happen to the world if she fails to stop it. PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

RELEASE DATE

JANUARY 22, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 30, 2024

KOSHER MAFIA #5 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: DAVID HAZAN

ARTIST: SAMI KIVELÄ

COLORIST: ELLIE WRIGHT

LETTERER: SIMON BOWLAND

COVER ARTIST: SAMI KIVELÄ

COVER COLORIST: JASON WORDIE

Howard and Eph's sins come home to roost. When Howard's family is put in the line of fire, he's just about ready to burn it all down–German, Italian, and Kosher Nostra alike…Eph included. PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

RELEASE DATE

JANUARY 15, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 23, 2024

LONG COLD WINTER #2 (OF 4)

AUTHOR: FRANCESCA PERILLO

ARTIST: STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COLORIST: LORENZO SCARAMELLA

LETTERER: BUDDY BEAUDOIN

Peace Dog was able to survive a war by making a deal with Death itself. Part of that deal would be that he would live a life of solitude…his payment for committing atrocities during the war. However, Peace Dog has broken this pact by helping a robot, named the Kid, across a dangerous and barren wasteland to a place where the Kid believes they can find some semblance of hope. However, Peace Dog is not only on the run from Death but also a bounty hunter who will stop at nothing to take him down! PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR $4.99 TEEN

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 22, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 30, 2024

MURDER KINGDOM #3 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: FRED VAN LENTE

ARTIST: CHRIS PANDA

LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

COVER ARTIST: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

Who will be the fairy-tale serial killer's next victim among the "cast members" of the Storybook Kingdom theme park? Prince Prince Charming (yes, his name is Prince) of the Queen's Guard? Joelle, the Littlest Mermaid? Jamar, a.k.a. John Henry, the Steel-Driving Man? Two of the above? All of the above? Princess-Detective Tanith must save them by exposing the masked killer in time!

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 29, 2025

FOC DATE: JANUARY 6, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

PRAIRIE GODS #4 (OF 5)

AUTHOR & ARTIST: SHANE CONNERY VOLK LETTERER: BECCA CAREY

The Broadacres Silver Mine explosion of 1877 and the vast treasure it supposedly buried is far more than a local legend. So many treasure hunters have died trying to find it that the old abandoned mine and its museum have been shut down. No one knows more about the treasure and the legend surrounding it than former tour guide Anna Dara. When a mysterious stranger makes her an offer she can't refuse, she agrees to take him down the mine. Unfortunately for her, the stranger is hiding dangerous secrets. Unfortunately for him, so is she. RELEASE DATE JANUARY 8, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 16, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 MATURE

SOUL TAKER #6 (OF 6)

AUTHORS: THOMAS E. SNIEGOSKI &

JEANNINE ACHESON

ARTIST: VALERIA BURZO

COLORIST: EMILIO LECCE

LETTERER: JIM CAMPBELL

COVER ARTIST: MICHAEL STA MARIA

On the run after the Venatori's brutal attack on her home and closest friends, Amara has taken the monstrous Hound captive hoping to extract information about her mortal enemies, who are attempting to hunt her down. But, the bestial tracker refuses to spill his masters' secrets so the last of the soul takers must turn to another enemy for help…but at what cost? RELEASE DATE JANUARY 8, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 16, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 MATURE

SPECTRUM #2 (OF 6)

AUTHOR: RICK QUINN ARTIST & LETTERER: DAVE CHISHOLM

Ada Latimer wants to be normal. She owns a quiet little record store. She's in love with her corny (but sweet) boyfriend. But the chance for normalcy vanished when her father Leon abandoned her as a child to search for the mythical record producer George Parker. The ramifications of Leon's quest come back around as Echo, one of the Sustained—a being with the power to alter reality through music—shows up at Ada's shop looking for answers. So much for "normal."

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 8, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 16, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN

STRING #3 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: PAUL TOBIN

ARTIST: CARLOS JAVIER OLIVARES

COLORIST: SARA COLELLA

LETTERER: TAYLOR ESPOSITO

Yoon's frantic 24-hour search on whether she's going to be a murderer or a murder victim ramps up into even higher gear! A confrontation! A frying pan! An adult actress with some of the best sandwiches in the city! Tension between Yoon and Luke. A murderer uncovered and Yoon venturing into the heart of gang territory, as more strings, both blue and black, are revealed!

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 29, 2025

FOC DATE: JANUARY 6, 2025

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 MATURE

SYNAP #2 (OF 5)

AUTHOR: CHRIS MOSES

ARTIST: ANDREA GIANNINI

COLORIST: JAMES OFFREDI

LETTERER: REED HINCKLEY-BARNES

COVER ARTIST: JESSICA FONG

With UFOs firmly on Synap's radar, time is starting to run out to rebuild the ancient robot. Roke sends Driver Seven to China to retrieve important cargo that's vital to those efforts. Meanwhile, back Stateside, Shiloh's training gives them a dose of history along with more visions of Driver One that leave Shiloh with more questions than answers.

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 15, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 23, 2024

PAGES: 32 FULL COLOR

$4.99 TEEN+

PANTOMIME — GRAPHIC NOVEL

AUTHOR: CHRISTOPHER SEBELA

ARTIST: DAVID STOLL

COLORIST: DEARBHLA KELLY

LETTERER: JUSTIN BIRCH

A SILENT AND DEADLY HEIST! Haley and her brother, Max, are alone after their mother's death and are sent to Wayfair Academy, a special needs boarding school. Eventually, they find family amongst other deaf children. One night the group decides to dip their toes into crime… the thrill is too much to leave behind. They soon find out that stealing from the wrong person, has its consequences. With no one to turn to but each other, they must make a choice, one where no one comes out the same.

RELEASE DATE JANUARY 22, 2025

FOC DATE: DECEMBER 30, 2024

PAGES: 152 FULL COLOR

$14.99 YOUNG ADULT

CHLOE VOL. 7: TRUTH & DARE

Written by Greg Tessier

Art by Amandine Format:

6×9, 112pp., Full color

Hardcover / Paperback

HC: $14.99/ PB: $9.99

On Sale Date: 1/22/2025

FOC Date: 12/30/24

Chloe and her family suit up for a cruise! The family is

celebrating Chloe's grandma's new marriage. So Chloe

gets to meet some new family! But can they all get along?

And how do we define family? Plus, the cruise stops in Italy

– where Chloe's ex-boyfriend lives. Will Chloe and Alex

reconnect? Then, Chloe is having trouble being honest.

But can Chloe's new friend, Camille, help Chloe deal with

her feelings and, more importantly, communicate with the

people that matter?

I'M LUCKY TO HAVE MY PARENTS

Written by Radostina Nikolova

Art by Yana Popova

Sometimes parents argue. And sometimes parents get divorced. But no matter

what, our parents love us! I'm Lucky to Have My Parents is a great tool for

parents needing to discuss seperation and divorce with their young children,

and through the eyes of our young protagonist, children can better understand

big changes in their lives.

Format: 9.5 x 9.5, 48pp., Full color Hardcover $7.99

On Sale Date: 1/15/2025

FOC Date: 12/23/24

MELOWY 3 IN 1 VOL. 2

Creative Team:

Created by Danielle Star

Written by Cortney Powell

Art by Ryan Jampole:

6.5×9, 160pp.,

Full color Paperback $14.99

On Sale Date: 1/8/2025

FOC Date: 12/16/24

"Collecting three full magical graphic novels: "Frozen in Time" "Melloween" and "The Dream Realm." Hidden somewhere beyond the highest clouds is the school of Destiny. There, magical pegasuses called Melowies, born with symbols bestowing them with hidden powers, study to prepare for their true potential. The castle school is also where friends Cleo, Cora, Maya, Selena, and Electra form their special bond and face their true destinies as Melowies."

