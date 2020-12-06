King In Black #1 Beats Batman, Just – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Just one point divided The King In Black launch issue from the ongoing Batman. And Batman/Catwoman was pretty close too. And look how a little love lifts Daredevil. Endless Winter was a poor launch for DC however….

The King In Black #1 Batman #104 Batman/Catwoman #1 Thor #10 Daredevil #25 DCeased Dead Planet #6 Justice League: Endless Winter #1 X-Factor #5 Hellions #7 Miles Morales Spider-Man #21

Ssalefish Comics: King In Black #1 topped the list easily, followed by Batman #104 and Batman Catwoman #1 — And it's worth mentioning that those two titles are all that DC managed to get into the bestsellers this week. Neither of the big two showed up much beyond those top spots. Definitely saw Daredevil rank higher than usual though, no doubt due to the speculators. Luckily we got all of our subscribers taken care of before all the hype kicked in.

Famous Faces and Funnies: Donny Cates is the King in Top Ten at FFF this week with King in Black leading the list followed by Thor at #5 and Crossover #1 at #7 on its FIFTH week. Batman put up a good fight though with Batman/Catwoman selling just one less copy than King in Black and Batman itself selling just a handful less than that. The rest of the Top Ten was dominated by DC (with the exception of Walking Dead Deluxe which benefits from three people getting all the covers) with DCeased, Death Metal Multiverse Who Laughs and Justice League Endless Winter hitting the list. Event fatigue says "what?". White Knight Harley also made the Top Ten on its second week. All in all, a pretty good week, especially since this is the first week we've been physically open to the public since March.

Rodman Comics: Not a great week, with the new records coronavirus is setting in Iowa, it is keeping people away, which is understandable.