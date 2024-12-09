Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: spoilers, storm

Storm #3 To Create Big Comic Book Headlines This Week? (Spoilers)

Will Storm #3 create the biggest comic book headlines this week? Has any comic book store ordered enough copies? Warning... Massive Spoilers

Article Summary Storm #3 by Ayodele and Werneck promises a blockbuster revelation, sparking high demand and likely sellouts.

The issue features an unexpected encounter, driving interest and speculation.

With Storm's powers temporarily gone, she turns to the X-Men for help, setting the stage for a major twist.

Retailers urged to boost orders as a second print looms; might media headlines follow.

This week sees the publication of Storm #3 from Marvel Comics. By Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck, the third issue of the first solo ongoing series for the X-Men character who celebrates her fiftieth anniversary of creation this year. And while orders and sales have been good, no comic book retailer has ordered enough of issue 3. Not even as part of a lead in to One World Under Doom storyline from Marvel Comics. Expect an instant sellout, and a second print is probably underway as we speak. If you want your copy, might I suggest that you get your retailer to put one aside now? And retailers, might I suggest that you contact your distributor and up your numbers if you can? Now, Bleeding Cool is going to reveal why. And there are going to be spoilers. Big honking spoilers. The biggest of X-Spoilers. Such that demand this kind of spoiler warning.

Here's the solicitation for the issue from Marvel Comics that gives no indication of what is coming, only that the X-Men are popping by.

STORM #3

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240652

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mateus Manhanini

GUEST-STARRING THE UNCANNY X-MEN! STORM finds her way to NEW ORLEANS with DOCTOR VOODOO. The cost of VOODOO's medical treatment is the loss of STORM's powers for seven days. STORM seeks refuge with her former teammates, the UNCANNY X-MEN, but it doesn't turn out to be the relaxing holiday she thought it would be. A secret that aches the heart is born, and it sends STORM into the hands of DOOM. RATED T+In Shops: Dec 11, 2024 SRP: $3.99

Let's run that spoiler warning one more time, just in case.

Because one of those X-Men popping by is Wolverine. In the rain. You can't blame her, can you?

And the morning after the night before, Wolverine is still there with Storm. Even as her night's sleep is broken by a bird knocking at the window. We have all been there.

Talking of knocking, of course, some X-Men readers would equivocate what happened between Storm and Wolverine. Maybe they were just tired and stayed up all night… talking. Each of them keeping one foot on the floor.

It may not be the first time this has happened. Wolverine And The X-Men #24 teased something similar, but that was ten years ago. And the original Ultimate X-Men comic also had Storm and Wolverine as on-again, off-again partners, but that was even longer ago. But this suggests it may go past the morning after…

Storm #3, by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck, is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Expect a second printing to come very quickly afterthat —maybe a third. Now, which major media organisation will put this in a spoilered headline? The New York Times? The Washington Post? The Hollywood Reporter? Place your bets, folks.

