King In Black Ends In March With Scream, Wiccan & Hulkling One-Shots

The final showdown in The King In Black #5 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman is scheduled by Marvel for March, but its ending will see how the event affects the rest of the Marvel Universe.

Spidey is in for the fight of his life when the city around him erupts into chaos under Knull's influence. Find out if he has what it takes to turn the tide in the action-packed Spider-Man by writer Jed MacKay and artist Michele Bandini. The war for Hell's throne meets the war against the God of Symbiotes when Johnny Blaze gets caught in the madness of King in Black in Ghost Rider by writer Ed Brisson and artist Juan Frigeri. Scream makes her highly-anticipated return in Scream by writer Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Garry Brown. Will her return be short-lived or does she hold the key to putting a dent in Knull's symbiotic armor? And newlywed Young Avengers Wiccan and Hulkling's honeymoon is taken over by symbiotes in Hukling & Wiccan by writer Tini Howard and artist Luciano Vecchio. Also spinning out of The King In Black, everyone's favorite Korbinite finds a new destiny in Beta Ray Bill, a new series written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson.

Might some of these use previously created-then-spiked artwork? Such as that by Garry Brown for Scream.

  • KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)
    Written by DONNY CATES
    Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
  • KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER #1
    Written by ED BRISSON
    Art by JUAN FRIGERI
    Cover by WILL SLINEY
  • KING IN BLACK: SPIDER-MAN #1
    Written by JED MACKAY
    Art by MICHELE BANDINI
    Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ
  • KING IN BLACK: SCREAM #1
    Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN
    Art by GARRY BROWN
    Cover by INKHYUK LEE
  • KING IN BLACK: WICCAN AND HULKLING #1
    Written by TINI HOWARD
    Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO
    Cover by JIM CHEUNG
  • BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5)
    Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
    Art and Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

