King In Black Ends In March With Scream, Wiccan & Hulkling One-Shots

The final showdown in The King In Black #5 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman is scheduled by Marvel for March, but its ending will see how the event affects the rest of the Marvel Universe.

Spidey is in for the fight of his life when the city around him erupts into chaos under Knull's influence. Find out if he has what it takes to turn the tide in the action-packed Spider-Man by writer Jed MacKay and artist Michele Bandini. The war for Hell's throne meets the war against the God of Symbiotes when Johnny Blaze gets caught in the madness of King in Black in Ghost Rider by writer Ed Brisson and artist Juan Frigeri. Scream makes her highly-anticipated return in Scream by writer Clay McLeod Chapman and artist Garry Brown. Will her return be short-lived or does she hold the key to putting a dent in Knull's symbiotic armor? And newlywed Young Avengers Wiccan and Hulkling's honeymoon is taken over by symbiotes in Hukling & Wiccan by writer Tini Howard and artist Luciano Vecchio. Also spinning out of The King In Black, everyone's favorite Korbinite finds a new destiny in Beta Ray Bill, a new series written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson.

Might some of these use previously created-then-spiked artwork? Such as that by Garry Brown for Scream.

KING IN BLACK #5 (OF 5)

Written by DONNY CATES

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Written by ED BRISSON

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by WILL SLINEY

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by MICHELE BANDINI

Cover by CARLOS GOMEZ

Written by CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN

Art by GARRY BROWN

Cover by INKHYUK LEE

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Art and Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON