King In Black Immortal Hulk Will Have Nothing To Say

The Immortal Hulk is getting a King In Black special in December from Marvel Comics, by Al Ewing and Aaron Kuder. And it will be a special issue in more ways than one, in that it will be silent. Worldless. Lacking in text. Deliberately as well, they didn't just forget to put them in. This follows a long line of "special" silent comic books – including the time Bill Jemas demanded it by edict across the entire Marvel Comics line, which saved on the cost of letterers for an entire month. You may recall the New X-Men issue by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely that was recently reprised in the Giant-Sized X-Men: Jean Grey & Emma Frost special. Others will recall that Snake Eyes issue of GI Joe by Larry Hama. And now, it seems, for a battle between the Joe Fixit version of Hulk and a planet of symbiotes courtesy of the great god Knull, he will remain untypically silent. Marvel Comics has let retailers know about the change ahead of FOC order date – because some readers and retailers really don't like this sort of thing.

KING IN BLACK IMMORTAL HULK #1

(W) Al Ewing (A/CA) Aaron Kuder

A PRESENT FOR THE HULK!

The Hulk is in a bad place. Half of his alters are dead or missing – including Bruce Banner – and the Leader's got the rest of him on the ropes. But never let it be said that Joe Fixit doesn't know how to have a good time – and he's out to make sure this is the best holiday the Hulk's ever had. He just has to fight his way through a planet of symbiotes first.

Rated TIn Shops: Dec 16, 2020

SRP: $4.99