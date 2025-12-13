Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: spawn

King Spawn #51 Preview: Crime Bosses Regret Career Choices

King Spawn #51 hits stores this Wednesday. Crime doesn't pay, especially when you're on Spawn's naughty list this holiday season!

Life in the criminal underworld can be dangerous. Life in that world, while also being hunted by Spawn, is absolutely horrific!

KING SPAWN #51

Image Comics

0925IM0365

0925IM0366 – King Spawn #51 Marco Failla Cover – $3.99

(W) Rory McConville (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Danny Earls

Life in the criminal underworld can be dangerous. Life in that world, while also being hunted by Spawn, is absolutely horrific!

In Shops: 12/17/2025

SRP: $3.99

