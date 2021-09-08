Kingpin Vs New York's Superheroes in Devil's Reign Daredevil Event

As teases in Marvel's Timeless announcements the other day, Devil's Reign is a new Daredevil event starting from Marvel in December, and crossing over into a number of New York-based superhero comics titles led by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, asking "Who Will Reign?"

Launching in December, DEVIL'S REIGN will be a classic-style Marvel Comics crossover event, tying into some of your favorite ongoing titles and ushering in exciting new series. The far-reaching saga will center around Kingpin as he broadens his lofty goals in a scheme that will unleash dark secrets about some of Marvel's greatest heroes. Having kept these shocking truths to himself for ages, Kingpin is ready to ruthlessly expose his foes to gain more power than ever before, and he has more than enough dirt on the Marvel Universe to come out on top! Wilson Fisk went from Kingpin to mayor of the biggest city in America and is going to bring his full criminal and political power to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home. The man who once destroyed Daredevil has set his sights on the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and more. And since it's Fisk, once he takes them all down, you know he's going to sign it. CROSSBONES! TASKMASTER! TYPHOID MARY! SHOCKER! WHIPLASH! RHINO! KRAVEN! Fisk has an army of Super Villains at his command—and this is just his opening salvo. For years, Fisk has waited for his time to strike, and YOU WON'T BELIEVE the aces he's got up his sleeves! "Our Daredevil plan just kept getting bigger and bigger, to the point where it would clearly affect the Marvel Universe in huge ways," Zdarsky explained. "Thankfully, Marvel recognized this as well and gave Marco and I the opportunity to tell the story on a massive stage with DEVIL'S REIGN! This is a proper Marvel event springing from the pages of Daredevil and I think all Marvel readers will love what's coming!" "Devil's Reign. Finally here we are. I am really excited and happy to work on this Marvel event. I am also proud of it since it comes directly from our Daredevil's series, that both, Chip and I, have been working on for a long time now," Checchetto said. "When I read the story of this event I was speechless. As a fan, I can tell you that I am happy to see Daredevil among the protagonists of this event. I have the opportunity to draw so many characters that I love so much, heroes and villains, and I'm trying to give everyone the dignity and respect they deserve. It will be great."

DEVIL'S REIGN #1 (OF 6)

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/1

All hell breaks loose in the Marvel Universe as The Kingpin finally declares all-out war on the heroes in Devil's Reign! Having set the stage in their Eisner-nominated Daredevil epic, Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's far-reaching crossover event finds Mayor Fisk outlawing all Super Heroes in New York and unleashing intel on all their dark secrets, while pitting Daredevil, Elektra, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and many more against his Thunderbolt agents. But in the end…Who Will Reign?

This will follow up on the Free Comic Book Day Venom/Spider-Man story which snuck in there as a nice surprise.

An unannounced Daredevil story by Chip Zdarsky and Greg Smallwood that looks at the world-circling around Daredevils Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios.

This includes Jessica Jones following a case while Luke Cage looks after their daughter, after the death of several other private investigators.

As she gets a clue as to who is behind the deaths, Wilson Fisk, Mayor of New York and The Kingpin of Crime. Who is about to reveal the true brutal self he has kept hidden, something he blames Daredevil – one of them – for.

What has The Kingpin done? Who has he done it to? Is this a real or imagined scene? It seems like the entire New York street-level superhero scene is dead at his hands.

This is a sneak peek of something that is to come. And it looks like it's Devil's Reign. But because this is a proper crossover event. which comic books, aside from Daredevil, will it crossover into? Which books will launch as a result? This is just the beginning of Devil's Reign…