Know Your Station Skewers Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in December at BOOM

Sarah Gailey and Liana Kangas will skewer billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in a new miniseries coming in December: Know Your Station. The press release from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios makes reference to Gailey's Eat the Rich by saying this series will "hunt the rich." According to the press release, Know Your Station "takes a stab at the ultra-wealthy, their dreams of escaping the very planet they've put in peril, and the consequences of a future that might not be so far away, available in December 2022." Kangas provides the main cover for Know Your Station #1, with variants by Jenny Frison, Becca Carey, Jenn Woodall, and the illustrious "more." Because after all, how are the folks at BOOM! going to become 1%ers themselves without selling a crapload of variants?!

The synopsis:

Death is the great leveler, even for the 1%… the wealthiest people in the solar system abandoned the Earth for a private sanctuary in space, leaving the rest of us to die amidst cataclysmic climate change. But the ultra-wealthy won't be safe for long… A murderer is on the loose, specifically targeting the super-rich! Soon, Elise, an employee of the Avulsion Corporation, is wrapped up in a deadly investigation, with each issue of this outrageously macabre series featuring a new, diabolically different kill!

Writer Sarah Gailey had the following to say about Know Your Station:

I could not be more excited to explore new frontiers of wealth and violence in KNOW YOUR STATION, a series in which space is no longer the one place that hasn't been corrupted by capitalism. Working with Liana Kangas to develop this series has been a source of incredible creative joy, and there couldn't be a better home for this story than BOOM! I am just thrilled to get to work with Liana to shine a light on the gory inner workings of the 1%.

And artist Liana Kangas added:

Getting to work with a phenomenal editorial team and favorite prose writer of mine, Sarah Gailey, is quite the foundation for my excitement to construct and create with them on this epically gruesome series. There's something to be said about watching someone mysteriously murdering billionaires AND stick it to the man—but IN SPACE? Sign me up.

The press release also features a quote by BOOM! Editor Elizabeth Brei, but if Bleeding Cool wanted editors to be anywhere near the articles around here, they'd hire one to proofread them. Know Your Station #1 hits stores in December.