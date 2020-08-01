"Knull Is… The King In Black" Just In Case There Was Any Doubt

Darkseid isn't. But Knull is. The King In Black, I mean. I mean we all knew that. But with these promotional images appearing on Bleeding Cool for the first time, it is official, ahead of the new The King In Black from Ryan Stegman and Donny Cates, and following on from their Absolute Carnage event, their run on Venom, and all the other seeds that Donny Cates has been placing alongside his best mate, Jason Aaron.

Knull is coming, and when he arrives, everyone from the Avengers to the X-Men will learn just how unprepared they are to face off against the God of the Symbiotes. Everything in Cates and Stegman's landmark run on VENOM has led up to this monumental story, and readers will finally witness Eddie Brock's climatic standoff with one of Marvel's most terrifying villains.

Will there be a connection to The Black Winter in Thor? It feels likely. What about the incoming threat seen by Arron Stark in Iron Man 2020? What about Empyre? There does seem to be a lot of alien incoming threats heading to Earth right now.

With each mind-bending twist and turn, the stakes will be raised like never before as KING IN BLACK flips everything you thought you knew about Venom and the world of the symbiotes upside down and inside out. Learn more in a special video announcement from the mastermind creative team, and stay tuned for more news about what to expect when KING IN BLACK lands later this year!

"As far as event books go, this is the coolest, darkest, most heavy metal, Cthulhu dark horror thing I've ever been able to do," promises Cates. "I still can't believe that Marvel is letting us go as dark and scary as we're going." "One of the things I'm most proud of in this series… is the creation of the character Knull," Stegman says. "We have some new designs that we'll be unveiling throughout the series that are really cool and really creepy."

It couldn't be part of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover could it?

KING IN BLACK #1

Written by DONNY CATES

Art by RYAN STEGMAN