Posted in: Comics, Image, san diego comic con | Tagged: kyle higgins, massive-verse, Medieval Spawn, radiant black, spawn

Kyle Higgins to Spill Massive-Verse Secrets At San Diego Comic-Con

Kyle Higgins' Massive-Verse panel will be held at San Diego Comic-Con in Room 5AB which is one of the big ones, With big news to announce!

Kyle Higgins' Massive-Verse panel will be held at San Diego Comic-Con in Room 5AB which is one of the big ones, on Friday, the 21st of July at 2.30pm his time, and 10.30pm mine. He says in his newsletter, "If you like The Massive-Verse and any or all of the weird, outside-the-box things we've done, this is going to be the panel to be at. We'll have some special guests, some surprise announcements and considering this panel is also on the heels of Radiant Black #25, I have a feeling we'll have a lot to talk about."

Panel guests will include Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato, Melissa Flores and Meghan Camarena, moderated by Ryan Sidoti. The panel will then be followed by a free signing at the Image Booth, where every attendee will get a free copy of the Massive-Verse 2023 poster by Eduardo Ferigato and Igor Monti. Higgins says "This is going to be a big show for us and I can't wait to start spilling all the secrets. July 21!" I wonder what news I will wake up to? Not long now.

The Massive-Verse s a fictional shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics, including comics such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun, published since 2021 and retroactively established to have begun with C.O.W.L., first published in May 2014. The second Supermassive event from May 2023 included a cameo from Medieval Spawn. Might there be more about that to be announced at San Diego Comic-Con? If you go to the panel, feel free to let me know…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!