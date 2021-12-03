LA Comic Con Attendees Get Free Stan Lee-Branded Face Masks

The Stan Lee Estate and the manufacturer of everything from mosquito repellant to baseball hats, Evolvetogether, have collaborated on a limited-edition, limited-quantity white everyday medical mask with a Stan Lee Forever graphic logo as a gift for employees and attendees at this year's LA Comic Con, which began in Los Angeles today, while supplies last. The mask is SGS and Nelson-tested and they say it provides ">98% BFE, >98% VFE, and >98% PFE to protect against bacteria, viruses, allergens, and pollution". The masks are stamped with the coordinates of Stan Lee's birthplace, in the apartment of his Romanian-born Jewish immigrant parents, Celia Leiber and Jack Lieber, at the corner of West 98th Street and West End Avenue, Manhattan, New York.

L.A. Comic Con is a three-day multi-genre convention held annually in downtown Los Angeles, California, and is one of the largest independent conventions in the United States, with a particular focus on the local Los Angeles community. The convention was founded as Comikaze Expo in 2011 by Regina Carpinelli and her two younger brothers, fans of geek culture from Temecula, California. The convention went through several rebrandings – first to Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo and then Stan Lee's LA Comic Con, also known as LACC.

The first Comikaze Expo in 2011 primarily featured local artists, comic book publishers and dealers, and various celebrity appearances including horror icon Elvira. In 2012, veteran creator Stan Lee and his company, POW! Entertainment, as well as Cassandra Peterson (better known as Elvira), formed a partnership with Comikaze Expo, and the convention was rebranded as Stan Lee's Comikaze. That same year, Advanstar joined Stan Lee's Comikaze Expo as a strategic partner, taking on the event's "back end" work managing deals with unions, the convention center, and other "business" aspects of the show. The convention has grown since then to include a wider variety of entertainment and popular cultures including fantasy, horror, comic books, manga, western animation, toys, and video games. L.A. Comic Con 2019 featured numerous dedications to Stan Lee's legacy, including a memorial wall inviting attendees to write their well-wishes in Stan Lee's memory and a main stage panel hosted by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld in Mr. Lee's honour.