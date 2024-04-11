Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events | Tagged: Charles Vess, daniel acuna, lake como, scott dunbier

The Lake Como 2024 Portfolio Includes Daniel Acuna And Charles Vess

The Lake Como Comic Art Festival 2024 Portfolio Includes Daniel Acuna, Julian Tedesco, Charles Vess and Romulo Royo

Article Summary Lake Como Comic Art Festival kicks off May 17-19 in historic Villa Erba, Italy.

Exclusive art portfolio with Daniel Acuna & Charles Vess offered to pass holders.

Attending artists include John Romita Jr, Sean Murphy, and many more talents.

Podcast series with festival guests brings insights into the comic art scene.

The Lake Como Comic Art Festival runs from Friday evening of the 17th of May through to Sunday, the 19th of May and takes place at the historic Villa Erba estate in Cernobbio, Lake Como in Italy. Three years ago, I went and you can see much of my coverage right here. A very different comic book convention, with a capped attendance of a thousand, an intentionally high ticket price, and around a hundred comic book guests, all artists. It is there for attendees to meet creators, to talk to creators, to buy original art and get commissions. It is not a cosplay venue; there are no toys, TV shows, movies, games or other tchotchkes, and there are not even comic book writers – unless they also draw. While a European convention, it is also aimed at Japan, the UK and the USA, with English spoken as a first language through the show.

This Lake Como has launched a podcast series hosted by Scott Dunbier with guests of the festival beginning with Spanish illustrator Juanjo Guarnido of Arctic Nation, Blacksad, and followed by Sean Gordon Murphy, Terry Dodson, Lee Bermejo, Olivier Coipel and John Romita Jr.

They are also producing an exclusive fine art portfolio which will contain previously unpublished prints, from guests unbound and collected in a hard-sided case and included with the purchase of a 2-Day or All-Access Pass, until the 15th of April. And that will include the following prints by Daniel Acuna, Julian Tedesco, Charles Vess and Romulo Royo. If you can bear to part with it afterwards, it could pay for your hotel accomodation for the show on eBay…



Here's a list of the 69 2024 LCCAF attending artists currently announced, with more to come.

Alan Quah Alex Maleev Alexander Lozano Belén Ortega Ben Oliver Bill Morrison Bill Sienkiewicz Brian Haberlin Carla Cohen Charles Vess Dani Daniel Acuna David Finch David Messina David Petersen Dike Ruan E.M. Gist Elena Casagrande Emanuela Luppachino Enrico Marini Esad Ribic Federico Bertolucci Francesco Mobili Frank Cho Frank Pé Frank Quitely Gabriele Dell'Otto Glenn Fabry Javi Fernandez Jay Anacleto Jim Cheung Jock John Romita Jr Jordi Bernet Juanjo Guarnido Julian Tedesco Lee Bermejo Lucio Parillo Luigi Zagaria Luis Royo Mahmud Asrar Marco Checchetto Mark Raats Martin Simmonds Mathieu Lauffray Matteo Scalera Mirka Andolfo Niko Henrichon Olivier Vatine Philip Tan Pierangelo Boog Rafael Albuquerque Riccardo Federici Romulo Royo Régis Loisel Sara Pichelli Sean Murphy Simon Bisley Simone Bianchi Simone Di Meo Stan Sakai Stevan Subic Stuart Sayger Terry Dodson Tirso Cons Tony Harris Tula Lotay Warren Louw Yoann

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!