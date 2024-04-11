Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events | Tagged: , , ,

The Lake Como 2024 Portfolio Includes Daniel Acuna And Charles Vess

The Lake Como Comic Art Festival 2024 Portfolio Includes Daniel Acuna, Julian Tedesco, Charles Vess and Romulo Royo

The Lake Como Comic Art Festival runs from Friday evening of the 17th of May through to Sunday, the 19th of May and takes place at the historic Villa Erba estate in Cernobbio, Lake Como in Italy. Three years ago, I went and you can see much of my coverage right here. A very different comic book convention, with a capped attendance of a thousand, an intentionally high ticket price, and around a hundred comic book guests, all artists. It is there for attendees to meet creators, to talk to creators, to buy original art and get commissions. It is not a cosplay venue; there are no toys, TV shows, movies, games or other tchotchkes, and there are not even comic book writers – unless they also draw. While a European convention, it is also aimed at Japan, the UK and the USA, with English spoken as a first language through the show.

This Lake Como has launched a podcast series hosted by Scott Dunbier with guests of the festival beginning with Spanish illustrator Juanjo Guarnido of Arctic Nation, Blacksad, and followed by Sean Gordon Murphy, Terry Dodson, Lee Bermejo, Olivier Coipel and John Romita Jr.

They are also producing an exclusive fine art portfolio which will contain previously unpublished prints, from guests unbound and collected in a hard-sided case and included with the purchase of a 2-Day or All-Access Pass, until the 15th of April. And that will include the following prints by Daniel Acuna, Julian Tedesco, Charles Vess and Romulo Royo. If you can bear to part with it afterwards, it could pay for your hotel accomodation for the show on eBay…
Here's a list of the 69 2024 LCCAF attending artists currently announced, with more to come.

  1. Alan Quah
  2. Alex Maleev
  3. Alexander Lozano
  4. Belén Ortega
  5. Ben Oliver
  6. Bill Morrison
  7. Bill Sienkiewicz
  8. Brian Haberlin
  9. Carla Cohen
  10. Charles Vess
  11. Dani
  12. Daniel Acuna
  13. David Finch
  14. David Messina
  15. David Petersen
  16. Dike Ruan
  17. E.M. Gist
  18. Elena Casagrande
  19. Emanuela Luppachino
  20. Enrico Marini
  21. Esad Ribic
  22. Federico Bertolucci
  23. Francesco Mobili
  24. Frank Cho
  25. Frank Pé
  26. Frank Quitely
  27. Gabriele Dell'Otto
  28. Glenn Fabry
  29. Javi Fernandez
  30. Jay Anacleto
  31. Jim Cheung
  32. Jock
  33. John Romita Jr
  34. Jordi Bernet
  35. Juanjo Guarnido
  36. Julian Tedesco
  37. Lee Bermejo
  38. Lucio Parillo
  39. Luigi Zagaria
  40. Luis Royo
  41. Mahmud Asrar
  42. Marco Checchetto
  43. Mark Raats
  44. Martin Simmonds
  45. Mathieu Lauffray
  46. Matteo Scalera
  47. Mirka Andolfo
  48. Niko Henrichon
  49. Olivier Vatine
  50. Philip Tan
  51. Pierangelo Boog
  52. Rafael Albuquerque
  53. Riccardo Federici
  54. Romulo Royo
  55. Régis Loisel
  56. Sara Pichelli
  57. Sean Murphy
  58. Simon Bisley
  59. Simone Bianchi
  60. Simone Di Meo
  61. Stan Sakai
  62. Stevan Subic
  63. Stuart Sayger
  64. Terry Dodson
  65. Tirso Cons
  66. Tony Harris
  67. Tula Lotay
  68. Warren Louw
  69. Yoann

