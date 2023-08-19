Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, hasbro, larry hama, transformers, Void rivals

Larry Hama Joins Transformers & GI Joe For November 2023

As well as the continuing Void Rivals and Transformers, we have the first issue of Dutch #0 as well as Larry Hama, GI Joe: Real American Hero #301.

Image Comics/Skybound is about to launch their first Transformers series, and now we see the first GI Joe comics as part of their Energon Universe line from Hasbro, launching in November. As well as the continuing Void Rivals and Transformers, we have the first issue of Dutch #0 by Joe Casey and Nathan Fox. As well as Larry Hama, GI Joe: Real American Hero #301, continuing from both Marvel Comics and IDW Publishing's runs… as well as a reprint of the first Marvel Comics issue which promises to restores Larry Hama's original, unedited dialogue, which has never before seen print.

DUTCH #0

(W) JOE CASEY (A/CA) NATHAN FOX

From the combustible creative team of CASEY and FOX—THE ORIGINAL DUTCH IS BACK! It's been thirty years since he served as the ultimate superhero soldier. Now his new life is shattered by an old enemy from the past. Will Dutch answer this newest call to action? And coming next year—the mayhem continues in the all-new DUTCH #1! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15

COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE IAN CHURCHILL

COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE JIM RUGG

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #301

(W) LARRY HAMA (A) CHRIS MOONEYHAM

A new era for G.I. JOE starts here…but one Joe won't survive THIS ISSUE! The legendary LARRY HAMA is joined by new series artist CHRIS MOONEYHAM (Five Ghosts) and cover artist ANDY KUBERT (Batman, X-Men) to continue one of the longest-running titles in comics history! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15

COVER A BRAD ANDERSON, ANDY KUBERT

COVER B. ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER. ANDY KUBERT

COVER D | BLANK SKETCH

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #1–LARRY HAMA CUT

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

NOVEMBER 15

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART | COVER A HERB TRIMPE, BOB McLEOD

COVER B PAT OLIFFE

Celebrate the return of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO with the definitive edition of its historic first issue! This issue restores Larry Hama's original, unedited dialogue, which has never before seen print!

TRANSFORMERS #2

(W) DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (A/CA) DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 8

COVER B AFU CHAN

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE ORLANDO AROCENA

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE BRYAN HITCH

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE TOM REILLY

VOID RIVALS #6

(W)ROBERT KIRKMAN (A) LORENZO DE FELICI. MATHEUS LOPES

Premier Zalilak will stop at nothing to prevent Darak and Solila from escaping Zertonia! But what secret awaits at the center of the Sacred Ring? END OF STORY ARC. 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15

COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE EJIKURE

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE TONI INFANTE

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!