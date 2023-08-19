Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, hasbro, larry hama, transformers, Void rivals
Larry Hama Joins Transformers & GI Joe For November 2023
As well as the continuing Void Rivals and Transformers, we have the first issue of Dutch #0 as well as Larry Hama, GI Joe: Real American Hero #301.
Image Comics/Skybound is about to launch their first Transformers series, and now we see the first GI Joe comics as part of their Energon Universe line from Hasbro, launching in November. As well as the continuing Void Rivals and Transformers, we have the first issue of Dutch #0 by Joe Casey and Nathan Fox. As well as Larry Hama, GI Joe: Real American Hero #301, continuing from both Marvel Comics and IDW Publishing's runs… as well as a reprint of the first Marvel Comics issue which promises to restores Larry Hama's original, unedited dialogue, which has never before seen print.
DUTCH #0
(W) JOE CASEY (A/CA) NATHAN FOX
From the combustible creative team of CASEY and FOX—THE ORIGINAL DUTCH IS BACK! It's been thirty years since he served as the ultimate superhero soldier. Now his new life is shattered by an old enemy from the past. Will Dutch answer this newest call to action? And coming next year—the mayhem continues in the all-new DUTCH #1! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) NOVEMBER 15
COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE IAN CHURCHILL
COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE JIM RUGG
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #301
(W) LARRY HAMA (A) CHRIS MOONEYHAM
A new era for G.I. JOE starts here…but one Joe won't survive THIS ISSUE! The legendary LARRY HAMA is joined by new series artist CHRIS MOONEYHAM (Five Ghosts) and cover artist ANDY KUBERT (Batman, X-Men) to continue one of the longest-running titles in comics history! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15
COVER A BRAD ANDERSON, ANDY KUBERT
COVER B. ANDY KUBERT
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER. ANDY KUBERT
COVER D | BLANK SKETCH
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #1–LARRY HAMA CUT
56 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
NOVEMBER 15
STORY LARRY HAMA
ART | COVER A HERB TRIMPE, BOB McLEOD
COVER B PAT OLIFFE
Celebrate the return of G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO with the definitive edition of its historic first issue! This issue restores Larry Hama's original, unedited dialogue, which has never before seen print!
TRANSFORMERS #2
(W) DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (A/CA) DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
THE SMASH-HIT SERIES CONTINUES! The Decepticons have been unleashed! As Optimus Prime and Autobots regroup, Starscream terrorizes humanity. This issue features a surprising first Energon Universe appearance! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 8
COVER B AFU CHAN
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE ORLANDO AROCENA
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE BRYAN HITCH
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE TOM REILLY
VOID RIVALS #6
(W)ROBERT KIRKMAN (A) LORENZO DE FELICI. MATHEUS LOPES
Premier Zalilak will stop at nothing to prevent Darak and Solila from escaping Zertonia! But what secret awaits at the center of the Sacred Ring? END OF STORY ARC. 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) NOVEMBER 15
COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER B CHRISTIAN WARD
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE EJIKURE
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE KAREN S. DARBOE
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE TONI INFANTE
