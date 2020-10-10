LATE: JJ Abrams' Spider-Man and Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Delayed

The final Spider-Man #5 by JJ Abrams and son, and Sara Pichelli was originally solicited for a delayed-January 2020. Then for October 2020. Then for the beginning of November. And now the end of November, the 25th. It has been a long time coming…

The conclusion to Marvel Zombies: Resurrection has also been delayed from October (again), now scheduled fourth 4th of November.

While over at DC Comics, The Batman's Grave #12 by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch has seen its final issue slip from the 10th of November to the 1st of December.

While, as a result of the changing artist situation, Ron Garney replacing Alessandro Vitti on Keanu Reeves' BZRKR under mysterious circumstances, Boom Studios have delayed the launch from December to February,

"To facilitate the change and maintain its high production standards, Boom!! has announced that the in-store date for issue #1 will change to February 17, 2021. Issue #2 will now ship in March, followed by #3 in May, in accordance with the title's six-week publication schedule."

Who does Keanu Reeves think he is, JJ Abrams?

SPIDER-MAN #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV190910

(W) J. J. Abrams, Henry Abrams (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Olivier Coipel

• Ben Parker and his dad are cornered and surely beaten.

• Their allies that they thought could help them weren't enough.

• The son of Mary Jane and Spider-Man has an unwinnable fight on his hands… have his absentee dad and dead mother taught him enough to know what Spider-Man does in these situations?

Rated T In Shops: Nov 25, 2020 SRP: $3.99 MARVEL ZOMBIES RESURRECTION #1 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

FEB200797

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Inhyuk Lee

THE MARVEL ZOMBIES RISE AGAIN!

When the corpse of Galactus reaches planet Earth carrying a cannibalistic virus, Spider-Man and a ragtag group of heroes struggle to save survivors and uncover the truth! SRP: $5.99 BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR B VITTI (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG200960

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Alessandro Vitti

* Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages.

* The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity.

* But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

* In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

NOTE: This is for Mature ReadersIn Shops: Feb 17, 2021

SRP: $4.99 BATMAN'S GRAVE #12 (OF 12) CVR B KEVIN NOWLAN VAR

Written by: Warren Ellis

Art by: Bryan Hitch

Cover Art by: Kevin Nowlan

Pages: 32

In this final issue, Scorn makes his final move to destroy justice in Gotham City! Injured and alone against an army of chaos, Batman has one chance to save the city: his ability to think like the victim. But the victim is always dead. The Batman can only win by using the approach of his own death.

Release Date: 12/1/2020 FOC Date: 11/8/2020 11:59:59 PM Retail : $3.99