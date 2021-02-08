LATE: Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Has Another Month Delay

Originally Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR comic from Boom Studios was meant to come out in October 2020. Then, for undisclosed reasons, the artist Alessandro Vitti was replaced by Ron Garney, and the comic had to be started again, so it was delayed to the 24th of February 2021. And now it seems it is being delayed for a further month. Well, they do have two-thirds of a million copies to print.

Boom Studios has told retailers that "due to high demand, and to ensure that the printer is able to maintain Boom's high level of quality, the on-sale date for all editions of BRZRKR #1 including foil variants, has changed to March 24."

You'll get it eventually. Honest. Bleeding Cool has confirmed the first issue of the comic book is at least completed. It's just that I got to read it even further ahead than everyone else, now. Sorry.

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #1 CVR A GRAMPA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG200959

(W) Matt Kindt, Keanu Reeves (A) Ron Garney (CA) Rafael Grampa

Discover the next blockbuster action franchise from the iconic KEANU REEVES in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside New York Times best-selling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!) and acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel's Secret Warriors) in a brutally violent new series about one immortal warrior's fight through the ages. The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it. NOTE: This is for Mature Readers In Shops: March 24, 2021 SRP: $4.99