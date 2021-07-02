Late: Non-Stop Spider-Man #4 and #5... Again

Non-Stop Spider-Man time! Bleeding Cool often keeps an eye on late comic books, but the current Marvel list is rather more extensive than usual. Why? Well, Bleeding Cool understand that healthcare issues – especially outside the US and UK without high vaccine levels – can be an issue, regarding the coronavirus, Bleeding Cool is aware that across the board, pencillers, inkers, colourists and letterers have been affected, as well as postal services, leading to delays in production. Or creators could just a) be late b) be on time but editorial thought they'd be early c) production just picked a date out of the air and crossed their fingers. All in all, there are many reasons for comic book lateness…

Non-Stop Spider-Man continues to have the most ironic title. Due to come out last year, artist Chris Bachalo had a very bad case of coronavirus and Dale Eaglesham was Non-Stop Spider-Man #3 was delayed from the original May 2021 date to the 2nd of June, which is, indeed when it was published. But there has been more slippage since. Non-Stop Spider-Man #4 was delayed until the 7th of July but has now been delayed yet another 6 weeks to the 18th of August, with Non-Stop Spider-Man #5 delayed a similar amount to the 15th of September. This may be the reason why Marvel has not yet decided to include Non-Stop Spider-Man #6 in any solicitation so far. The Non-Stop Spider-Man trade paperback collection, Big Brain Play, has also been delayed from August to the 17th of November. For now at least.

So in comparison it is hardly worth mentioning that Marvel's Voices: Identity has slipped a couple of weeks to the 25th of August, it barely registers on the scale. It's all a matter of relativity…

NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN #4

APR210903

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo (CA) David Finch

SPIDER-MAN VS. BARON ZEMO! 'NUFF SAID!

32 PGS./Rated T In Shops: Aug 18, 2021 SRP: $3.99