Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: late, rafael grampa

LATE: Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 Now In May 2026

Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 will now be published in May 2026, two years after it was scheduled

Article Summary Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4 is now delayed until May 2026, nearly two years late.

The comic series faced multiple release setbacks, with #3 coming out December 2024 after a long gap.

Other DC titles like Immortal Legend Batman and Superman: Book of El also saw minor delays recently.

The highly anticipated final issue promises a dramatic conclusion to Grampa’s dark Batman vision.

Rafael Grampa's Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham has been a little on the late side. And the final issue, Batman: Gargoyle Of Gotham #4, which was scheduled for the 18th of February, will now be out on the 20th of May 2026.

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #1 was originally published on the 12th September 2023, with Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #2 delayed for what seemed a mad couple of months until the 12th of December 2023. It would take over a year for the next issue, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3, published on the 25th of December 2024, a lovely BatChristmas present. No issue was published in 2025 at all, and now the fourth and final issue is even later than DC thought, for the 20th of May 2026, almost two-and-a-half years late.

There are a few other slips, Immortal Legend Batman #6 and Adventures of Superman: Book of El #6 from the 30th of January to the 11th of February. And Absolute Batman #17, scheduled for the 4th of February, has been pushed back two weeks to the 18th of February. But in comparison to Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, these are minor fripperies.

BATMAN GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #4 (OF 4) (MR)

(W/A/CA) Rafael Grampa

THE HEART-STOPPING CONCLUSION TO RAFAEL GRAMPA'S TWISTED MASTERPIECE! As bells ring out across Gotham City, blood runs in its streets. Doctorgeist's plan has come to fruition, and his legion of loyal followers unleash the evil inside their rotting hearts upon friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. But there's an evil lurking deep in Batman's heart as well, one that Doctorgeist himself discovered long ago–and the only way to save Gotham might be to set it free once and for all… $6.99 5/20/2026

(W/A/CA) Rafael Grampa THE HEART-STOPPING CONCLUSION TO RAFAEL GRAMPA'S TWISTED MASTERPIECE! As bells ring out across Gotham City, blood runs in its streets. Doctorgeist's plan has come to fruition, and his legion of loyal followers unleash the evil inside their rotting hearts upon friends, neighbors, and strangers alike. But there's an evil lurking deep in Batman's heart as well, one that Doctorgeist himself discovered long ago–and the only way to save Gotham might be to set it free once and for all… $6.99 5/20/2026 BATMAN GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM NOIR EDITION #4 (OF 4) (MR)

$6.99 5/20/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!