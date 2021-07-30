LATE: Wonder Girl, Locke & Key/Sandman and Miracleman

Comic books come out late. Some of them. It's the way of things, especially in this current world situation, and especially to a comic industry with many editors and publishers still working from home, that has strong artistic links to South American creators. But it's useful for readers and retailers to keep up with the latest delays. Here are a few from Marvel Comics, Image Comics, and DC Comics that are currently a little on the late side. But looks like they may actually be coming out on the newly promised date now.

LATE: Non-Stop Spider-Man #4 was delayed until the 7th of July, then delayed yet another 6 weeks to the 18th of August and now delayed another week to the 25th of August.

Let us know if there are any other comic books you are waiting on. Talking of which, Neil Gaiman did also post this about a certain Miracleman continuance.

That would of course be Mark Buckingham, who is also working on a new Fables sequel with Bill Willingham, which led some to believe that Buckingham had abandoned Miracleman to the wind. It seems not. Although Neil does like to promise more…

Look, we had to wait so long between Miracleman #6 and #7, this is peanuts for us.