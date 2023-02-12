Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1 Preview: Big Sound Effects Budget Huntress returns to Arkham Tower in its time of need in this preview of Lazarus Planet: Dark Fate #1.

LAZARUS PLANET DARK FATE #1

DC Comics

1222DC031

1222DC032 – Lazarus Planet Dark Fate #1 Al Barrionuevo Cover – $5.99

1222DC033 – Lazarus Planet Dark Fate #1 Ibrahim Moustafa Cover – $5.99

1222DC034 – Lazarus Planet Dark Fate #1 Haining Cover – $5.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) David Marquez, Alejandro Sanchez

NEW THREATS WILL RISE! Written by Tim Seeley, Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver, A.L. Kaplan, and Alyssa Wong Art by Baldemar Rivas, Chris Burnham, A.L. Kaplan, and Haining When the Lazarus storm touches down, people from every walk of life stand to be affected. People who are kind, people who are good…and people who are evil. This epic issue will spotlight the many disastrous new villains created by the Lazarus event and the heroes who stand ready to stop them from doing harm to others! What sinister threat brings a new chapter to the Doom Patrol saga? Can a new hero channel the inexorable Still Force energy to fend off evil? What lurks in the corners of the Spirit World for new character Xanthe? And what early clue to the new direction in Arkham Tower will spell disaster for Gotham City?

In Shops: 2/14/2023

SRP: $4.99

