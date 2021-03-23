Learn How to Break Into Comics (Lettering) With New Essential Guide

True or false: out of all the people who work on comic books, the least important is the letterer. True! Okay, class, that was some good learning. See you tomorr– what's that? Letterers aren't just a disposable commodity that could easily be replaced by your buddy with rudimentary photoshop skills? Are you saying we have to show respect to god damn comic book lettererers now?! First, inkers, then colorists, now this? What's next? Are you going to expect us to respect editors? Okay, that would never happen. Haha! Stupid editors.

But the letterer thing is true. Did you know there are all sorts of fancy rules and theories that go into the craft of comic book lettering? Well, one of the industry's foremost letterers, Nate Piekos, will explain it all to you in the forthcoming Image Comics release, The Essential Guide to Comic Book Lettering. The book is… hey, where are you going?! Get back here! We promise this is important!

The book is set to hit stores in October, and according to a press release, "provides readers with the most in-depth tips and techniques ever published on the subject of digital comic book lettering in this exhaustive guide" and "covers everything from creating lettering templates, emotive dialogue, and dynamic sound effects to developing design skills and building a lettering career in the comic industry." Wait, are we saying this book can help you learn how to break into comics? Yes! We are! And you thought this would be boring!

"For years I've posted lettering tips and design theory on social media, and one of the most frequently asked follow-up questions I receive is, 'Have you ever thought about writing a book about this?'" claimed Piekos in the press release, though he offers no evidence to prove this is a thing people are actually interested in. "Since well-executed lettering is an often overlooked part of the comics reading experience, very few people realize just how much graphic design skill is required to do the job well. I felt like it was past time to write an exhaustive guide on the art of digital comic book lettering for all those who are interested. It's a 'deep dive' on the subject that aspiring letterers have been craving."

The Essential Guide to Comic Book Lettering trade paperback (ISBN: 978-1-5343-1995-0) will hit comic stores on October 20th and bookstores on October 26th, but you can pre-order it now in all the usual places.