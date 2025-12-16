Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, first second, graphic novel, Leslie Hung, Sloane Leong, ya

Leila Lives Again & Again Graphic Novel by Sloane Leong & Leslie Hung

Leila Lives Again And Again is a new YA graphic novel by Prism Stalker's Sloane Leong and Snotgirl's Leslie Hung

Leslie Hung, Snotgirl co-creator, brings her bold, fashion-inspired art to the project for First Second.

Sloane Leong, known for Prism Stalker and A Map to the Sun, explores identity and friendship in the new story.

The dynamic team’s long-awaited collaboration features a tale of an exciting but dangerous new friendship.

Leila Lives Again and Again is a new YA graphic novel by Sloane Leong and Leslie Hung, about a girl whose exciting new friend turns out to be bad news. Calista Brill at First Second has bought world publishing rights to Leila Lives Again and Again, for publication in 2028, and Ivan Taurisano will edit. Sloane Leong posted "so excited to finally announce @dairyfree and I are doing a book together!! keeping it intentionally vague but I'm so thrilled, Leslie Hung is the best and collabing is something we've wanted to do for years! Get ready for LEILA."

Leslie Hung is a Los Angeles-based comic book artist and illustrator, best known as the co-creator and artist of the Image Comics series Snotgirl, collaborating with writer Bryan Lee O'Malley, creator of Scott Pilgrim. Hung's vibrant style draws from fashion blogs, magazines, and current trends and has contributed to projects for DC Comics and Viz Media. Trained at Art Centre College of Design, Hung's work emphasises humanity and imperfection in her characters.

Sloane Leong is a graphic novelist based in Portland, Oregon. Known for her vibrant, kaleidoscopic style, she explores themes of survival, displacement, identity, spirituality, and cultural violence through science fiction, horror, and coming-of-age stories. Notable works include the indigenous sci-fi series Prism Stalker from Image Comics, continued as The Weeping Star, as well as From Under Mountains, the basketball-themed graphic novel A Map to the Sun from First Second, the horror series Graveneye from TKO Studios and writing Turning Red comics from Disney/Papercutz. She co-founded the Cartoonist Cooperative for industry labour rights, edits horror anthologies like Death in the Mouth, and works as a narrative designer for Magic: The Gathering at Wizards of the Coast.

Sloane Leong's agent, Jen Linnan at Linnan Literary Management, and Leslie Hung's agent, Judy Hansen at Hansen Literary Management, negotiated the deal.

