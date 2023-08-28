Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Kabi Nagata, My Lesbian Experience With Loneliness, seven seas

Lesbian Experience Gets New Chapter- Seven Seas November Solicits 2023

My Lesbian Experience With Loneliness by Kabi Nagata is returning in a new edition from Seven Seas with a new chapter.

My Lesbian Experience With Loneliness by Kabi Nagata won the Harvey Award and the Crunchyroll Anime Award for Best Manga in 2018. Now it is returning in a new edition from Seven Seas with a new chapter. And part of Seven Seas Entertainment's November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

MY LESBIAN EXPERIENCE WITH LONELINESS HC (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232258

(W) Kabi Nagata (A / CA) Kabi Nagata

A beautiful hardcover rerelease of the critically acclaimed manga that won the Harvey Award, with a new cover and bonus chapter. My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness is a raw and heartfelt account of one young woman's struggles with her sexuality, mental well-being, and feelings of alienation in our modern age. Told using expressive artwork that invokes both laughter and tears, this intensely personal and insightful work was previously released in a single volume paperback edition. This hardcover special edition features new cover art and an all-new bonus chapter by the author.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 24.99

365 DAYS TO WEDDING GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232226

(W) Tamiki Wakaki (A) Tamiki Wakaki

A sweet "fake engagement" romance about quiet coworkers by the creator of The World God Only Knows! The J.T.C. travel agency is looking for someone to manage its brand-new branch in Irkutsk. But for employees Oohara Takuya and Honjouji Rika, they'd rather just stay home in Tokyo! Thankfully, they've discovered a way out-their manager has narrowed down the recruits to bachelors, so what if they just… got married? The problem is they barely know each other at all! Can they convince their office they're engaged just long enough for the transfer to finish up?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 13.99

BLACK NIGHT PARADE GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232231

(W) Hikaru Nakamura (A) Hikaru Nakamura

A slightly creepy Christmas comedy by the acclaimed creator of Saint Young Men that inspired a live-action film! Hino Miharu spends Christmas the same way every year, working alone at a dead-end part-time job at a convenience store. He'd do just about anything to land a full-time gig, but when he runs into a shadowy Santa Claus dressed all in black, he has no idea he's encountered the real deal. Well, almost. While the normal Santa Claus who dresses in red and white oversees Christmas for all the good boys and girls, his dark counterpart is in charge of handling the bad children-and Miharu just wound up on the naughty list. Gobbled up by a slavering, talking sack, he's spirited away to the Arctic, where he finds himself the newest employee of a massive Christmas operation. Yeah, the pay and benefits are great, and his coworkers sure are cute, but is this the dream job he's been hoping for, or the beginning of a Christmas nightmare?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

A STEPMOTHERS MARCHEN GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232227

(W) Spice&kitty (A / CA) ORKA

The marchioness Shuri Von Neuschwanstein got the chance at a do-over for the last seven years of her life-and this time, she's determined not to be a weak-willed doormat! Having gained her stepchildren's trust, Shuri turns her attention to hosting a grand memorial to her late husband, as well as taking an active role in the parliament position inherited from her late husband. Shuri has her hands full making sure everything goes according to plan, but she still can't escape the scrutiny of the nobility, who seem fixated on her every move. When she draws the attention of the crown prince, things get even more complicated, and Shuri finds herself-and her family-in a precarious situation. What's a reformed stepmother to do?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE BOX SET VOL 01 (COLL 1-9)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232228

(W) Kore Yamazaki (A) Kore Yamazaki

Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Just when all hope seems lost, a man with the head of a beast and wielding strange powers obtains her through a slave auction-and now Chise's life will never be the same again. The man is a "magus," a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice… and his bride! Get volumes 1-9 of the original manga, which inspired the first season of the anime, in a beautiful box. Also includes two double-sided posters!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 119.99

ANYHOW RABBIT IS INFATUATED WITH PUPPY GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232229

(W) Nie (A) Nie

A sweet and Mature-rated Boys' Love romance between an introverted salaryman and the young man he meets in an MMO game! Office worker Usagi Akira lives for two things: shojo manga, and the spare moments when he can log into his favorite MMO, Tail Earth. There, his avatar is a beautiful bunny girl, and he's able to go on adventures with the charming wolf-boy Gakuto. When Gakuto asks if Akira wants to meet up IRL, Akira agrees. Sparks fly between the two guys-so Akira and Gakuto decide to date. Neither has much experience when it comes to romance, but these two are eager to figure it out together!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 14.99

ANTI ROMANCE SP ED GN VOL 02 (RES) (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232230

(W) Shoko Hidaka (A) Shoko Hidaka

Suou and Ryou have been friends since childhood. The hairstylist and writer have lived together for six years now and, though they definitely aren't dating, their close relationship is hard to define. Will they ever move beyond the nebulous territory of "more than friends" or will they keep living in a stalemate forever?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CAT ON HEROS LAP GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232232

(W) Kosuke Iijima (A) Shiori

In this hilarious fantasy adventure, will the hero triumph against the evil demon king, or face defeat… because he can't fight with a cat on his lap?! Our brave hero, Red, has embarked alongside his companions on a journey to defeat the great demon king. Or at least, that was the plan. But then a cat sat on Red's lap and fell asleep. There's no way he can fight monsters like this! As it turns out, Red's greatest enemy is right on top of him!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CELLS AT WORK OMNIBUS VOL 01 (COLL 1-3)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232233

(W) Akane Shimizu (A) Akane Shimizu

Hailed by doctors and educators for its fun and accurate depictions, Cells at Work! follows the spunky Red Blood Cell and cold-as-ice White Blood Cell as they face off against threats like cedar pollen, parasites, food poisoning, staph infection, and their ultimate nemesis, cancer. Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, these tiny workers are doing their best to keep you moving. The complete series is now available in these two oversized, 600-page volumes! Includes volumes 1-3 of Cells at Work! Collect the entire series in just two books!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

CLASSROOM OF ELITE GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232234

(W) Syougo Kinugasa (A) Yuyu Ichino

Students of the prestigious Tokyo Metropolitan Advanced Nurturing High School are given remarkable freedom-if they can win, barter, or save enough points to work their way up the ranks! Class D barely got to celebrate their win on the island before they were given another special test, with way more points at stake. The catch is, they have to work together with the other classes. No small feat considering Class D can barely cooperate with each other. They've also made an enemy of Class C, and Ryuuen is cooking up a new plot to topple Ayanokouji and Horikita. Can they outmaneuver him, or have they met their match?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DAI DARK BOX SET VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232235

(W) Q. Hayashida (A) Q. Hayashida

Introducing the first box set for this hilarious, gruesome, unforgettable tale where dark magic and space action collide! Zaha Sanko's body has great and terrible powers-they say that possessing his bones will grant you any wish, even the desire to become ruler of the universe. But Sanko is still a teenage dude with his own life, and he isn't about to let every monstrous lowlife in the galaxy rip him limb from limb. He and his skeletal buddy Avakian will use their dark powers to fend off any murder attempts while they search space for whomever put this curse on Sanko's bones… because killing them might end the madness. (And then Sanko can celebrate with his favorite spaghetti.) This beautiful box contains Vol. 1-4 of the manga and one double-sided poster.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 54.99

DELINQUENT DADDY & TENDER TEACHER GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232236

(W) Tama Mizuki (A / CA) Tama Mizuki

In high school, studious Hitsuji had a secret crush on one of his guy friends-a friendly delinquent named Hatoyama-who never confessed. Years later, Hitsuji is a slightly anxious but responsible adult who found his calling as an elementary school teacher. One of his young students is upset with a sloppy and nonconformist dad-who turns out to be Hatoyama! When Hitsuji learns that Hatoyama is struggling to raise his son as a single parent, Hitsuji helps him out, first as a teacher and then as a friend who can teach Hatoyama how to clean his home and cook actual vegetables. As the men grow closer, some of Hitsuji's anxieties begin to melt around the welcoming (and grateful) Hatoyama. What will become of the feelings Hitsuji used to harbor for his first love?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

DRAGON KNIGHTS BELOVED GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232237

(W) Asagi Orikawa (A) Ritsu Aozaki

Melissa is off to the capital! The blue dragon king has recognized her as his foster mother, and she must announce her new role to the world. But it's a trip she has to make alone, and the dragon king can't bear the separation. It's up to Hubert and the White Queen to help Melissa foster his independence before her big trip. Both Melissa and the dragon king must both grow and learn to be strong on their own!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DUKE OF DEATH & HIS MAID GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232238

(W) Koharu Inoue, Koharu Inoue (A) Koharu Inoue

Amelia has been forced to live apart from her husband for the past ten years. Such is the hardship for interspecies couples. She's taking a page out of "The Little Mermaid" so the two can be reunited. How will their reunion turn out?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DUNGEON BUILDER LABYRINTH MODERN CITY GN VOL 08 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232239

(W) Rui Tsukiyo (A / CA) Yoshikawa Hideaki

A mastermind's shadow looms overhead, and Procel intends to thwart any malicious plans! After saving Marco from near death, Procel swears to always be with her. As he enjoys a peaceful life for the first time in a long while, Stolas, the Demon Lord of Wind, faces her first war against a rookie demon lord. Unbeknownst to her, a trap awaits! When Procel attempts to join her battle, Stolas opposes: "This is my war and I'm going to win this on my own!"

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ENNEAD GN VOL 01 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232240

(W) Mojito (A) Mojito

The full-color Boys' Love webtoon hit inspired by ancient Egyptian mythology! Nine powerful gods of ancient Egypt form the Ennead. When the god of war, Seth, kills his brother Osiris and takes over Egypt, he ushers in an era of chaos and cruelty. Centuries later, a new challenger appears: Horus, the child of Isis. Horus is not yet a full god, but he has the support of other deities to dethrone Seth. The conflict between Seth and Horus that begins as a series of trials warps into a complex web of deceit, obsession… and desire. Seven Seas will release two versions of the series, which were originally drawn for different audiences: a paperback version rated Older Teen, and a deluxe hardcover version rated Mature.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 22.99

ENNEAD HC VOL 01 (MR) SRP: 29.99

GOLD KINGDOM & WATER KINGDOM GN

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232242

(W) Nao Iwamoto (A) Nao Iwamoto

Once upon a time, two countries who shared a border wouldn't stop squabbling over petty issues. Their spats eventually escalated into war… over an incident involving dog poop. Finally, the gods declared that both nations had to call a truce. The most beautiful girl in the Gold Kingdom would marry the smartest man in the Water Kingdom, paving the way to a new era of peace! When Sarah, a princess from the Gold Kingdom, meets a charming man named Naranbayar from the Water Kingdom, they decide to do what it takes to stop more pointless conflict between their countries-by pretending to be in love. Will their plan work? And what if real romantic feelings blossom between them?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 16.99

HOW NOT TO SUMMON DEMON LORD GN VOL 17 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232243

(W) Yukiya Murasaki (A / CA) Naoto Fukuda

Diablo and company rush to the Greenwood Kingdom, where Shera's father, the king of the elves, has recently passed away. Once they arrive, Shera swiftly becomes the center of attention. Whoever marries her will end up as the next ruler of the kingdom! Unfortunately, Shera's mother has already decided on her preferred fiancé, and he's a frightening ogre of an elf. Just what fate is waiting for the princess of the elves… and is Diablo going to stand for it?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

IM EVIL LORD OF AN INTERGALACTIC EMPIRE GN VOL 03 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232244

(W) Yomu Mishima (A / CA) Kai Nadashima

Nothing can stop Liam's rise to power! He crushed the space pirate Goaz! Wealth and prestige followed. But his success has caught the attention of other nobles. Whether it's his deadbeat parents wanting debts paid off or wary neighbors eyeing a future rival, his reputation precedes him. Liam's next steps must be carefully made or the galaxy will learn about the key to his found fortune.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

INVINCIBLE SHOVEL GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232245

(W) Yasohachi Tsuchise (A) Renji Fukuhara

Lucy, Catria, and Lithisia embark on a mission to invade the Fire Tower. While facing off against the Mage King Farshinal in a grueling battle, Catria's shovel powers awaken! With Alice and Alan's towers already down, Pazuzu shows himself at last!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KASESAN & YAMADA GN VOL 03 (RES)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232246

(W) Hiromi Takashima (A / CA) Hiromi Takashima

After the events of the first five Kase-san and… manga volumes, Kase-san and Yamada are now university students. Yamada's working diligently in her horticulture program, while Kase-san is training hard at her university. There might be a long train ride between their schools and hectic new schedules to plan around, but they'll always make time for each other!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

KINGDOMS OF RUIN GN VOL 07 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232247

(W) yoruhashi (A / CA) yoruhashi

Together, Adonis and Doroka prevailed over Redia's cybernetic assassin-but they didn't make it through the fight unscathed. Both of Doroka's eyes were brutally torn out, and Adonis has sworn a bitter vow to see her vision restored, no matter what it takes. Leading his companion by the hand with the flame of vengeance burning in his heart, his journey draws him inevitably towards a conflict with the Queen of Redia. She's obsessed with Adonis for mysterious reasons of her own, and with the help of her loyal subjects, she prepares a new scheme to finally get her hands on the witch's apprentice…

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

KNIGHT CAPTAIN IS NEW PRINCESS TO BE GN VOL 02

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232248

(W) Yakinikuteishoku

In order to support Prince Leo, Chris agrees to officially take his hand in marriage. But the other nobles are not fans of the union, and to mollify them Chris gets sent to a boarding school to become more "ladylike." Unfortunately for her, her fellow classmates are young ladies intent on marrying the prince themselves! Chris might be hot stuff on the battlefield, but is she prepared for this kind of warfare?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LAST GAME GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232249

(W) Shinobu Amano

In elementary school, the rich and spoiled Yanagi Naoto was known for excelling in both studies and sports. But then he suffered the first setback of his life when Kujou Mikoto, a girl from a poor family, transferred to his school and performed better than Naoto at every turn. Reeling from this unforgivable blow to his pride, Naoto decided that he had to make Mikoto lose at something… by making her lose her heart to him, which he could then break! Now that they're both in college, will Naoto finally be able to win Mikoto's affections-but will he lose this final game with her?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 14.99

LAZY DUNGEON MASTER GN VOL 06

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232250

(W) Supana Onikage (A / CA) Nanaroku

Keima can't seem to catch a break. When an adventurer named Wataru arrives at the Cave of Greed, he's not looking for monsters to slay or a room at the inn. He's looking to marry Rokuko! Once it becomes clear he's not just out to split Dungeon Master and Core apart, Keima decides to put his tricks to the test and challenge Wataru to a game. But this isn't any ordinary game. This one's got golem dice, high stakes, and the dungeon's future on the line! Who will be victorious?

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LETS BUY LAND & CULTIVATE IT GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232251

(W) Rokujuuyon Okazawa (A / CA) Jun Sasameyuki

A corporate drone is summoned to another world and granted a powerful skill, "Supreme Wielder," which is invisible to those who summoned him. They're dismayed to see he's useless to them, so he asks only for a little plot of land to work for himself. His skill allows him to use any tool to its greatest abilities, including fishing poles, cooking utensils, and construction tools. When he fishes up a mermaid who wants him for her bridegroom, charms a young dragon with his cooking, and excites an undead king with his rare skill, how long can his quiet country life last?!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LIFE WITH ORDINARY GUY REINCARNATED KNOCKOUT GN VOL 02 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232252

(W) Yu Tsurusaki (A) Shin Ikezawa

Ever since a goddess suddenly appeared and transported him to another world, Tachibana Hinata has been turned from an average man into a gorgeous blonde woman. In order to return to his home world and old body, he and his best friend Jinguji Tsukasa are on a journey to defeat the demon king. However, the two have been accosted by forest guardians, bandits, and elves. It's non-stop and all are drawn by Tachibana's beauty! Complicating things further, Tachibana and Jinguji find the slightest brushes of their hands and glance between them will send each other's hearts racing. They're just friends though, right? Amidst the chaos, the two make their way to a bustling trading hub. But what shadows will come for them there?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 13.99

LONELY CASTLE IN MIRROR GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232253

(W) Mizuki Tsujimura (A) Tomo Taketomi

A fantastical coming-of-age drama based on the critically acclaimed novel with an anime film! Kokoro is a junior high school student-but after years of bullying, she's become so anxious that she no longer goes to school. One day, she's pulled through her full-length mirror into a castle in another dimension by a girl in a wolf mask. The mysterious girl tells Kokoro and six other kids that they will compete in a scavenger hunt. If one of them finds a key that unlocks a secret room, that person will get one wish granted. As long as they observe the rules of the world, they can come and go as they please. The seven kids gradually grow closer as they explore the castle, but the scavenger hunt is never far from anyone's mind. After all, only one can win their heart's desire.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MADE IN ABYSS ANTHOLOGY GN VOL 05 CANT STOP LONGING

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232254

(W) Akihito Tukushi (A / CA) Akihito Tukushi

Descend even deeper into the Abyss with the fifth Made in Abyss anthology! Catch up with all your favorites and get a glimpse of their more mundane lives. From Nanachi hair trims to Reg's experience with a horrific toilet, their adventures are as endless as the great pit itself!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

MADE IN ABYSS BOX SET VOL 01 (COLL 1-5)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232255

(W) Akihito Tsukushi (A) Akihito Tsukushi

In an age when the corners of the world have been scoured for their secrets, only one place remains unexplored-a massive cave system known as the Abyss. Those who traverse its endless pits and labyrinth-like tunnels are known as Cave Raiders. A young orphan named Riko dreams of following in her mother's footsteps as a Cave Raider. When she meets a strange robot when exploring the Abyss, she's one step closer to achieving her goal! Contains volumes 1-5 of the original manga, which inspired the first season of the anime and the movie, along with two double-sided posters, all cased in a beautiful box!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 69.99

MISS KOBAYASHIS DRAGON MAID FAFNIR RECLUSE GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232256

(W) Coolkyoushinja (A) Nobuyoshizamurai

The otaku dragon from the original hit manga series stars in a manga of his own! Fafnir is a dark, brooding curse dragon from the same world as Tohru, Kanna, and their friends. He's also an otaku who's as obsessed with games, merch, and doujinshi as he is with gold, jewels, and destroying all humans. This latest spin-off from the highly popular Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid offers a peek into the timeless bromance of Fafnir and Takiya, two otaku sharing an apartment. The life of a recluse is busier than you might expect!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MY GIRLFRIENDS CHILD GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232257

(W) Mamoru Aoi (A) Mamoru Aoi

The night she told her mom she was pregnant, Sachi felt crushed by anxiety and loneliness at her unexpected reaction. Sensing the presence of the child inside her, though, one thing became clear: she doesn't want to have an abortion. Now the day of the joint meeting between her and Takara's families has arrived and tensions are high. Will Sachi be able to express her mixed feelings about having an abortion even though people keep pushing her to go through with it? Or will she cave under the pressure?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MY PANCREAS BROKE BUT MY LIFE GOT BETTER GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232259

(W) Kabi Nagata (A / CA) Kabi Nagata

The latest diary manga from the Harvey Award-winning creator of My Lesbian Experience With Loneliness and My Wandering Warrior Existence. In this new autobiographical manga, Nagata Kabi has quit drinking in an attempt to get healthier-or she's trying to, anyway. Her former struggles with alcohol led to pancreatitis and a serious hospitalization, and now she has no choice but to give up drinking. Follow the author as she details the quest to improve her health during a global pandemic.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 14.99

NO LONGER ALLOWED IN ANOTHER WORLD GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232260

(W) Hiroshi Noda (A) Takahiro Wakamatsu

Together, heroes summoned from another world defeated the dreaded Dark Lord-but those very same heroes have become an even greater peril. They've made the world into their playground, using their skills and powers for personal gain. But the melancholy author known as "Sensei" is different. He alone has the power to send his fellow otherworlders back home to Earth. Trouble is, he's an unreliable, unpredictable, and deeply moody fellow with absolutely zero sense of self-preservation. When his party encounters a town with an exploitative casino, Sensei develops a fascination with a woman unjustly vilified as a "witch." Holding pen in hand, he spins the tale of a complex world where not all things are black and white.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

NPCS IN THIS VILLAGE SIM GAME MUST BE REAL GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232261

(W) Hirukuma (A / CA) Kazuhiko Morita

Ever since he was selected to beta test the mysteriously realistic game, "The Village of Fate," Yoshio's slowly been putting his life back together. Helping save the villagers was the catalyst he needed to help himself. Yet there's one big scar that Yoshio hasn't addressed: The convicted stalker who tormented his sister and wounded him with a knife. When the stalker reappears, could it mean the end of everything that changed for the better?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

ORANGE COMPLETE BOX SET (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232262

(W) Uoto (A) Uoto

On the day that Naho begins 11th grade, she receives a letter from herself ten years in the future. At first, she writes it off as a prank, but as the letter's predictions come true one by one Naho realizes that the letter might be the real deal. Her future self tells Naho that a new transfer student, a boy named Kakeru, will soon join her class. The letter begs Naho to watch over him, saying that only Naho can save Kakeru from a terrible future. Who is this mystery boy, and can Naho save him from his destiny? For the first time ever in English, this hit manga will be presented in its original format of 7 single volumes, now contained in a beautiful box. Also includes a set of 8 postcards!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 79.99

ORB ON MOVEMENTS OF EARTH OMNIBUS GN VOL 01 (COLL 1-2)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232263

(W) Uoto (A) Uoto

A mysterious pendant sparks a quest to shed light on an astronomical truth… even if it would mean Earth-shaking revolution. In fifteenth-century Europe, heretics are being burned at the stake. Rafal, a brilliant young man, is expected to enter university at an early age and study the era's most important field, theology. But Rafal values Reason above all else, which leads him both to the shocking conclusion that the Earth orbits the Sun, and into the hands of the Inquisition! A decade later, two members of the Watch Guild, the dour young Oczy and the cynical Gras, find a hidden stone chest that details the secrets of the universe Rafal left behind. Dare they try to change their own stars by selling the heretical texts, or would that only lead to the stake and the fire?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 24.99

REBORN AS A BARRIER MASTER GN VOL 05

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232264

(W) Kataoka Naotaro (A) Souichi

Suddenly reincarnated in another world as a slave, Linus became an excellent Barrier Master. In the Hideta Empire where he has started a new life, his days are busy alongside the demon girl Peris and the beast-woman Meirius, who he rescued from a slave auction. However, a horrible conspiracy at the castle involving the First Princess Ricolette has begun to move. Before long, its effects reach Linus!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

REVENGE MRS WRONG GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232265

(W) Sayo Momota (A) Sayo Momota

In this scandalous drama, a pair of twisted sisters vie for romance in a heated game of deception! Timid Tsukiko has a strained relationship with her beautiful sister Mitsuki. Whatever her domineering sister needs, Tsukiko complies-even pretending she's her sister on dates! But when Mitsuki gets engaged, and Tsukiko stands in for her at a wedding planning meeting, she ends up falling into bed with Mitsuki's fiance! Tired of playing second fiddle to her sister, Tsukiko decides to take something for herself for a change. In this startling tale of intrigue and romance, revenge is a dish best served steaming hot!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 14.99

SEASIDE STRANGER GN VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232266

(W) Kanna Kii (A) Kanna Kii

Ever since his parents disowned him for being gay, Shun has been living with his aunt on a small island near Okinawa. One day, he meets Mio, a high school student who recently lost his own parents and now spends his days sitting by the sea. The two young men begin to open up to each other… until Mio reveals that he's leaving. Three years later, an adult Mio returns to the island to confess his true feelings, but is Shun ready for a relationship?

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 13.99

SHEEP PRINCESS IN WOLFS CLOTHING GN VOL 01

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232267

(W) Mito (A) Mito

In this beautifully illustrated yuri/Girls' Love fairy tale, a wolf-woman butler must tutor a sheep princess who's not as soft as she looks! Aki Rikujo, a Wolfa, works as a butler at the royal castle in the land of Sheepa. Her quiet and peaceful days get shaken up when she saves the life of Princess Momo Shiudafaris. The shy sheep princess immediately latches onto Aki who, before she knows it, becomes the princess's private tutor. Momo wants more than just math lessons from Aki, and even sneaks into the wolf-woman's bedroom to seduce her! Aki soon realizes that, under the timid woolly exterior, Momo is a wild animal!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TALE OF THE OUTCASTS GN VOL 08

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232268

(W) Makoto Hoshino (A) Makoto Hoshino

The grand finale! Battle follows battle, revealing old memories. What kind of future do Marbas and Wisteria find after meeting new friends and leaving old ones behind? The tale of a demon and a human girl that began in a small corner of London reaches its epic conclusion!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

THIS IS SCREWED UP REINCARNATED AS GIRL GN VOL 09

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232269

(W) Ashi (A) Keyaki Uchiuch

Ren faithfully sweats over the forge day after day, to raise her skills and create the most powerful magic swords possible, while still taking time out to teach her old friend, Triela, how to read and write. Her turn as teacher leads to a reunion with Lycoris, Maricle, Ares, and Kuro, all children from the orphanage! As if designed to revive their friendship, an herb-gathering quest appears for them all to complete, but in this world, nothing is ever what it is appears to be…

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TIME STOP HERO GN VOL 08 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232270

(W) Yasunori Mitsunaga (A) Yasunori Mitsunaga

Intent on discovering the secrets of Offshore Rope, Sekai delves into the dungeon under the Great Full Shield. Surely nothing lurks beneath that his amazing power to press pause on reality cannot handle! But Sekai isn't the only player in this game, and he's not ready for the curve ball his enemies are going to throw! Sekai has three days to save the world, but only three strikes before he's out… for all time!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

TOKYO REVENGERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 08 (VOLS 15-16)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232271

(W) Ken Wakui (A) Ken Wakui

After all his work to change the course of history, Takemichi is confronted with the darkest future yet-a timeline where Mikey winds up murdering all his friends. Traveling back to the past, he finds the Tokyo Manji Gang in the midst of crisis. A massive rival gang from Yokohama is intruding on their turf, and their leader is none other than Kisaki Tetta! Time and time again, it's always been Kisaki standing against him. Takemichi starts to wonder: Could Kisaki also have the power to leap through time, just like him? Collects the original volumes 15 & 16.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 22.99

TRAINING MISTER SAKURADA GN (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232272

(W) Kaya Azuma (A) Kaya Azuma

A BDSM rom-com! Hajime Sakurada is thirsty-for a girlfriend and a good time. He can't get enough of women, even though they've been steadily losing interest in him since his playboy days in his 20s. The new junior in his department, Seiichiro Mibu, is hogging all the babes and the promotions, and worse, he's such a great guy, Sakurada can't even summon any jealousy. But when Sakurada awakens in a love hotel, all tied up, it's Mibu who strolls through the door. He's got a shocking revelation and plans to ruin Sakurada's whole week with a marathon of kink play and revenge! What's Sakurada to do, especially once he begins to enjoy it?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 15.99

TWO OF THEM ARE PRETTY MUCH LIKE THIS GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232273

(W) Takashi Ikeda (A / CA) Takashi Ikeda

Thirty-year-old Eri and twenty-year-old Wako are "roommates." Eri is a professional writer, and Wako's a voice actor who's building up her reel. Having worked together and now living together, these two women in love have a nice little life for themselves! Follow this comfortable couple in a heartwarming manga tale about the everyday humor, stressors, and joys of a life shared together.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 13.99

WEAKEST TAMER BEGAN A JOURNEY TO PICK UP TRASH GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232274

(W) Honobonoru 500, Tou Fukino (A / CA) Nama

When Ivy learns she's "starless," she knows her life is over. Without stars, she can't use her Tamer skill to subdue even the smallest of animals. So she flees into the forest, where she befriends a lowly slime named Sora-the one creature she can tame. Together, this unlikely pair begins salvaging other people's rubbish in an attempt to turn their lives around!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 13.99

WHO MADE ME A PRINCESS GN VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232275

(W) Plutus (A) Spoon

Athanasia's long-awaited debut at the Debutante Ball has arrived! Despite the celebratory nature of the occasion, Athy's knowledge of events from The Lovely Princess haunt her. Will Duke Alpheus again bring Jeannette and claim before everyone there she is Claude's daughter? And if he does, how will Claude respond?! Despite everything, Athanasia vulnerably shares with her father how happy their time together has made her. Ready to accept her fate, regardless of Claude's decision, Athy prepares to say goodbye.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 19.99

YOU LIKE ME NOT MY DAUGHTER GN VOL 04

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232276

(W) Kota Nozomi (A) Azuma Tesshin (CA) Giuniu

Ever since her sister and brother-in-law died in an accident ten years ago, thirty-something-year-old Ayako Katsuragi has been raising her niece Miu as her own daughter. Now that she's in high school though, Ayako has begun to worry about the boys that might want to date Miu, especially their twenty-year-old neighbor Takumi Aterazawa. But when Takumi says he needs to talk to her, Ayako gets the shock of her life! It's not Miu he's got feelings for, it's her! Will Ayako be able to overcome her doubts and give his love a chance?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 13.99

HEAVEN OFFICIALS BLESSING TIAN GUAN CI FU NOVEL VOL 08 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENTERTAINMENT

SEP232277

SEP232278 – HEAVEN OFFICIALS BLESSING TIAN GUAN CI FU NOVEL VOL 08 COLL – 29.99

(W) Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

In this final book, read the conclusion to this epic historical fantasy about a prince and the mysterious man by his side, in English for the very first time. White No-Face's mask is off, and the final conflict has begun. Deep in the ancient caverns and lava flows of Mount Tonglu, Xie Lian must face the one whose hatred has followed him for centuriesthis time, he won't have to do it alone. Hua Cheng has spent his long existence amassing the power to protect his beloved Xie Lian, and with their feelings for each other out in the open, he's found even more reason to fight and survive. In this thrilling final volume, can Xie Lian and Hua Cheng overcome the last hurdles in the way of their love? Also included in this final volume are five short stories that expand and continue the story. Enjoy these extra tales of holiday festivities, bedside comfort, and even a birthday bash!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 19.99

ADACHI & SHIMAMURA LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 11

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232279

(W) Hitoma Iruma (A) Raemz (CA) Non

First there were summers full of smiles, followed by summers full of stress. And then there were summers full of Adachi… For Shimamura, this year's vacation is a reminder of all the pivotal summer moments from her past!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD LIGHT NOVEL VOL 06 (MR)

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232280

(W) Mika Akatsuki (A) Nanako Tsujimura, Utako Yukihiro

The reappearance of a complicated figure turns Seigi's life upside down-his birth father, Hisashi Shimeno. The man he wants nothing to do with will not leave him be, and Seigi would rather quit Jewelry Étranger for good than risk bringing trouble to Richard's door. That is, if Richard will let him go…

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 15.99

HAUNTED BOOKSTORE GATEWAY PARALLEL UNIVERSE L NOVEL VOL 07 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232281

(W) Shinobumaru (A) Munashichi

The final volume! In this hotly-requested collection of after-stories, the colorful residents of the Spirit Realm take center stage! Get a glimpse into the lives of Kinme, Ginme, Toochika and more, deftly weaved together with hints of Kaori and Suimei's happily ever after! Plus, a selection of three short stories expanded exclusively for the finale!

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

SRP: 15.99

HOW REALIST HERO REBUILT KINGDOM LIGHT NOVEL VOL 17

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232282

(W) Dojyomaru (A / CA) Fuyuyuki

After defeating the Gran Chaos Empire, the Great Tiger Kingdom becomes the dominant human nation, splitting the world in two. King Fuuga then extends an offer to his would-be enemy Souma: a joint campaign to the Demon Lord's Domain! Risky as it sounds, Souma recognizes the need to liberate the demon front and accepts. He gathers information on the mysterious demons in earnest, but when their forces go on the march, the demons seem to possess power beyond anything Souma imagined!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 14.99

LONER LIFE IN ANOTHER WORLD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232283

(W) Shoji Goji (A) Booota

High school loner Haruka has been busy since he and his entire class were summoned to a fantasy world. Having driven out the insurrection-causing prince, now Haruka must face the Frontier Reclamation Army-tens of thousands of soldiers-to protect the frontier. Alone. And that army isn't the Theocracy's only weapon. They're causing artificial dungeon monster breakouts to terrorize the lands, plus the final ace up their sleeve… Something powerful enough to give the former dungeon boss, Angelica, a run for her money!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 15.99

MODERN VILLAINESS ITS NOT EASY BUILDING EMPIRE SC NOVEL VOL

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232284

(W) Tofuro Futsukaichi (A / CA) Kei

Between the effects of the coordinated terrorist attacks in America and the home-grown hostility against Keika Group, Runa has her hands full running her empire. As Keika Group expands, Japan fights back, seeking regulations that make corporate restructuring inevitable. Nevertheless, Her Little Majesty pushes through the turmoil until Prime Minister Koizumi lands a ruthless blow, threatening to shatter everything she's worked so hard for. Now that the writing is on the wall, what path will she choose?

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 15.99

REBORN AS A SPACE MERCENARY LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 07

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232285

(W) Ryuto (A) Tetsuhiro Nabeshima

After their showstopping defeat of the crystal life-forms, Hiro and the gang head to the imperial capital for Hiro's award ceremony. No shortage of trouble awaits them in the heart of the empire, from Elma's overly affectionate brother crashing the party, to a reunion with Chris, to the emperor liking Hiro a little too much. Just when the crew thinks they've seen it all, they learn that the imperial princess… is the spitting image of Mimi?!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 15.99

REINCARNATED AS A SWORD LIGHT NOVEL SC VOL 13

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232286

(W) Yuu Tanaka (A / CA) Llo

The many battles they've endured leave Teacher and Fran feeling they need to step up their game and get stronger. The two return to Alessa to train at the Demon Wolf's Garden, the place where Teacher first awakened. With some help from Amanda, and an extra-powerful crop of monsters now infesting the Garden, the duo gets to work training up a storm!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 14.99

SHE PROFESSED HERSELF PUPIL OF WISE MAN LIGHT NOVEL VOL 09 (

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232287

(W) Hirotsugu Ryuusen (A) Fuzichoco

Suspecting the oni princess who ruled over the defeated Chimera Clausen was the offspring of a high-level demon, Mira entrusts Kagura with the investigation. Meanwhile, the pint-sized summoner returns to Solomon to make her report… and get a little R&R with Mariana! But when the investigation reveals the demon mastermind is now after the Oni's Sealed Casket, Mira, along with three other Wise Men, must rush to thwart the enemy's schemes once again!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 15.99

SWORD DEMON HUNTER KIJIN GENTOSHO L NOVEL VOL 03

SEVEN SEAS ENT – AIRSHIP

SEP232288

(W) Motoo Nakanishi

Edo, the winter of 1856. The city is abuzz over a liquor known as Snow's Memory. The craze sparks an incident, and demon hunter Jinya finds himself embroiled in intoxicating affairs. Amid the intrigue and rumor, he uncovers signs that point to his long-lost younger sister. But does Jinya want to find her, when their future looms and their past is inescapable?

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 15.99

