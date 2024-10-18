Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: House Of Brainiac, lex luthor

Lex And The City and the Memories of Lex Luthor from DC Comics in 2025

Lex And The City and the Memories of Lex Luthor, coming from DC Comics in 2025, dealing with events of House Of Brainiac and Absolute Power.

Article Summary DC Comics to release two Lex Luthor-centric comics in January 2025, exploring memory and romance themes.

Superman: Lex Luthor Special deals with Lex's memory loss during House of Brainiac and Absolute Power events.

Lex And The City offers comedic, city-based love stories featuring Lex, Raven, Beast Boy, Damian Wayne, and Tim Drake.

Lex laments Superman in a Valentine's Day-themed anthology, blending humor and romance in the DC Universe.

DC Comics is going to publish two new Lex Luthor comics in January 2025. The first, the Superman: Lex Luthor Special by Joshua Williamson, Eddy Barrows and Eber Ferreira, deals with the events of House Of Brainiac and Absolute Power that took his memories away and their necessary return. However, there is also a more comedic take, Lex In The City, an anthology of comedic city-based love stories in the DC Universe, as well as Raven and Beast Boy, Damian Wayne, and Tim Drake. All by Brendan Hay, Sina Grace, Dave Wielgosz, Charles Skaggs, Callie C. Miller, Maggie Tokuda-Hall, Howard Porter, Serg Acura, Stephen Byrne, Lisa Sterle, Leslie Hung, and more.

SUPERMAN: LEX LUTHOR SPECIAL #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by EDDY BARROWS & EBER FERREIRA

Variant cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Foil variant cover by EDDY BARROWS & EBER FERREIRA

$3.99 32 pages Variant $4.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/29/25

THE RETURN OF LEX LUTHOR? During the battle of the House of Brainiac, Lex Luthor's memories were wiped clean…but now, after the events of DC All-In Special #1, the world needs Lex to remember his past. There is a key piece of information in Lex's lost memories that could unlock an epic mystery that plagues Superman and the Justice League! But what if Lex doesn't want to remember? Would Superman sacrifice Lex's newfound peace to solve a secret, even if it means the return of Superman's fiercest rival?

DC'S LEX AND THE CITY #1

Written by BRENDAN HAY, SINA GRACE, DAVE WIELGOSZ, CHARLES SKAGGS, CALLIE C. MILLER, MAGGIE TOKUDA-HALL, and more!

Art by HOWARD PORTER, SERG ACURA, STEPHEN BYRNE, LISA STERLE, LESLIE HUNG, and more!

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant covers by SAOWEE and SOZOMAIKA

$9.99 180 pages Variant $9.99 (card stock) ON SALE 1/29/25

AS SUPERMAN FLEW AWAY YET AGAIN, I HAD TO WONDER…WAS I TRYING TO DESTROY HIM, OR WAS HE DESTROYING ME? It's Valentine's Day, which means that love and heartbreak are sweeping every city in the DCU! This anthology collects eight stories of heroes and villains looking for love in the big city (which practically feels like its own character!). Lex Luthor laments over the one that got away—the big, ever-elusive Metropolitan man, Superman! Raven and Beast Boy embark on a romantic scavenger hunt across San Francisco (which just might be a trap)! And Damian Wayne runs a dating-advice gauntlet through Gotham City, organized by none other than the dating master himself, Tim Drake! Gather your gal pals, pour yourself a cosmo, and hit your nearest comic shop—DC'S LEX & THE CITY is coming this January!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!